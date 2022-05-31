MUSKEGON — Pentwater’s golf team punched its ticket for the MHSAA Division 4 state tournament as it finished as the runner-up at the regional Tuesday at Stonegate Golf Club in Muskegon.

Pentwater captured second place with a team score of 369 to advance. Manistee Catholic senior Alex Shriver advanced as an individual qualifier with an 82.

Pentwater placed second behind regional champion, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian, leading all teams with a 348 team score. In third, was McBain Northern Michigan Christian with a 382.

“We are so thrilled to be making the trip to Michigan State next weekend. As one of the smallest (if not the smallest) public schools in the state, we are proud to represent,” said Pentwater coach Alicia Kolenda. “This team is majority young, but had to all work together to improve every single day to make it as a team. We hope to continue to reduce mistakes and drop those putts.”

Individuals qualify for the state meet if they are one of the top three golfers who did not advance with their team. Shriver shot an 82, placed second overall and was the top individual qualifier, along with Wyatt Monette of Holton with an 87 and Trevor Hilson of Muskegon Catholic with an 87.

Leading the Falcons on Tuesday were Andrew Kolenda, placing third overall with an 86, freshman Nathan Macher with a 94, sophomore Alivia Kolenda with a 94, Hunter Cornelisse, a sophomore, with a 95 and Mikey Carlson, another freshman, with a 109.

“One of the highlights was a chip-in birdie on hole 14 for Alivia (Kolenda),” commented coach Kolenda.

Along with Shriver’s qualifying 82 for Mansitee Catholic, Brendan McComb shot a 99, Matthew Gunia had a 113, Mallory Meikle shot 120 and Noah Popielarz a 124 for the Sabers.

The Division 4 state finals will take place at 9 a.m. on June 10 and 11 at Forest Akers West on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing.