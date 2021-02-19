As one grows older, retirement becomes our new way of life. Visiting with old friendships is a true enjoyment, especially when shopping in our local stores. It is something to look forward to.
I remember when growing up that Friday evening became so special to our family. Dad hurried home, changed his work clothes and off we went. We were going to the big stores like Ward’s, Penney’s and Newberry’s. Even if we didn’t go in, we looked into all the windows. Mom and Dad stopped and visited with all their friends along the street with smiles galore. It seemed we were all heading to Weinerd’s Drug Store for ice cream. The walk home ended a perfect evening. Those are memories to never forget. I’m sure you have them too.
How times have changed! I wonder if our children and grandchildren will remember or only fear the most. Or will they adjust? I promised myself I would never write these words in my column, but it makes me so sad. Friends and friendships seem to be disappearing. Fear of leaving our homes rules our lives.
Over the Christmas holidays, I lost my dearest friend to the virus. There was no chance to say good-bye. No one could hold her hand. I know it was for our own good. But that was never our way of life. Fear seems to rule especially the seniors.
Then there are the masks. Where has the laughter gone? Hidden under the mask. That, too, is for my own good. Safety is the word. I agree, but I want to hear the sound of fun and joy being together! Laughter! I want to hear the laughter of being together. That’s what made us.
We must follow the rules. Go down the aisles the way the signs direct. Go left, go right, go up and go down. The workers are always busy filling the carts to do the shopping for the pickup orders. Sometimes there is room to get through, sometimes not.
I feel sorry for the people who have to let others do their shopping for them. Can someone else really pick out your groceries better than you can? Last week, I observed a young clerk playing catch with a tomato. When he was done, he put the tomato in his basket. Does that make a salad taste any better? I don’t think so. I understand their fear of getting out to shop. Yes there are some customers who must use this new way of shopping. But it seems to add fear. I have not needed to use this new shopping service, but if I do, I hope it’s not because of fear. Hopefully it’s for my health.
No one laughs anymore. They don’t speak. And if they do speak, you can’t tell who it is. Friends can pass each other in the store or on the street and not recognize them in their decorated masks. The plain ones aren’t much better. If you approach someone, they back away in fear. It’s the same look if you happen to sneeze or cough in public – Fear!
We never even make eye contact with others anymore. We are all in our own little isolated world. That can’t make your friendships any stronger. My friend told me an encouraging story yesterday. She had a little lady from my generation that walked up right next to her to ask for help reading a label! She wasn’t afraid to make that contact! Maybe there is hope.
My generation is not ready for this. We were the most loving, happy generation. We were the ones who cared for each other. What do we do now? Just stay home with our masks? Well, Hubby and I decided not to. Friends, if we see you out and about we might have a nametag or button on our jacket so you will know it’s us and you can say, “Hi,” because we care about you!
Maybe we care strong enough to conquer this and we can have a few more of the good old days back that we loved so much!
Remember this:
God is Greater than any problem that you or I have!