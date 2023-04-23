Great artists share their talents with all the world, and with all generations that will follow, for that matter.
Michelangelo. Picasso. And so many more. You know their names. You know their work.
Whether they chipped away at marble and polished it to a fine finish, or applied their vision paint-to-canvas, stroke after stroke after stroke, theirs was a gallery of fine art that would be shared and appreciated for all eternity.
Here in Ludington we have artists Todd and Brad Reed. Their work — their photography that is of masterpiece quality — can be seen hanging on the walls of many area businesses, homes, professional offices, schools and more. Their work can be found published in books and magazines and newspapers.
Storm clouds gathering on the horizon? Todd and Brad — father and son — will be there.
Rainbow arching over the lighthouse? They’ll be there, too.
The SS Badger pulling into port? Wildlife critters tiptoeing their way across the field? Ramshackle barns and other buildings still standing like the ghosts from the past that they are? Children playing, families gathered, parades passing by and countless other everyday happenings? Todd and Brad will be there, alright — cameras ready and focused.
Sometimes they’ll wait and wait for just the right moment, when minutes become hours. An eclipse comes to mind. So do the Northern Lights, and lightning strikes, themselves.
Oh, they’ll be there and being the artists they are when they see “the moment,” they’ll seize it. A hundred times Todd and Brad have seized “the moment.” A thousand times. Ten thousand times. And on and on.
Historians tell us for all the acclaim and adoration that Michelangelo and Picasso and others like them received, such rewards were paid for with their own toil, sweat and sense for purpose and perfection.
And so it has to be, I imagine, with artists Todd and Brad Reed.
How fortunate we are that we can walk into any one of a number of buildings in Ludington and the surrounding area and see one of their works of art.
How fortunate we are that whenever we’re window shopping through downtown Ludington we can stop in front of their business and gaze in at the artwork that hangs in front of us.
Apparently we’re all photographers now since the majority of us carry cameras with us all day long — cheesy cameras that double as telephones and gaming devices whenever we want.
But the real photographers — the artists — are few and far between. Former Daily News photographer Andy Klevorn and current photographer Jeff Kiesel come to mind. When they worked together they made up the finest one-two newspaper photography department in all of Michigan. Their work was so good it was intimidating. I know.
And there is, of course, the aforementioned father and son team of Todd and Brad Reed. Their individual and collective photography doesn’t just speak for itself, it shouts volumes.