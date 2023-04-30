Dad wore size 10½ shoes.
Not a half-size larger, nor a half-size smaller, but size 10½ — toe to heel.
And he had a king’s treasure trove of ‘em, too. All the same style. All the same color. All the same size — 10½ — and all lined up in a neat row beneath the foot of his bed.
Except for the ones he’d be wearing to work, of course. Or to go square dancing with mom. Or to go out to dinner with mom. Or to coach one of his sons in a baseball game.
As a matter of routine, dad had a half-dozen pairs of these black leather shoes, sometimes he’d have as many as eight pairs of the shoes. He ordered them in bulk because he wore them out like me and my three brothers would wear out his patience.
I remember being able to put both of my feet into just one of his shoes. Then, in high school and on special occasions, I remember stuffing socks into the toes of his shoes and slipping an extra pair of socks onto my feet so that his shoes would stay on my size eight feet. To me, his shoes were shiny and fancy and gave me a look of distinction, though my constant stumbling in them and over them caused my friends to laugh and make fun of me.
But I didn’t care.
A letter carrier by trade — he walked a long route in a small town — dad and his co-workers had to adhere to Postal rules of the time that have all but disappeared today. He had to wear a light blue dress shirt and dark tie. He had to wear uniformed, pressed pants. He had to wear a cap that resembled those that wore by police officers and those in the military. And most of all, his size 10½ shoes had to be polished, at all times. It was a time when he and others actually had to pass inspections.
Because he walked five or six miles in one day — maybe even a bit more and multiplied by five work days in the week — dad could go through a pair of shoes almost as fast as I could go through a box of Sugar Jets cereal.
And while it came in handy that Grandpa Chilcote owned the only shoe repair business in town — grandpa could stitch some new Cat’s Paw heels on dad’s shoes as fast as I eat a bowl of the aforementioned Sugar Jets cereal — it was dad, himself, who would sit in front of the TV at night and carefully and routinely spit-polish his shoes, a must-do chore he learned while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II.
For whatever reason — call it a young boy’s love and admiration for his father, or whatever — sitting near dad whenever he polished his shoes was something I looked forward to. Perhaps it was the aroma of the polish, which reminded me of grandpa’s shoe shop, which I loved to visit. Perhaps it was the fact that dad could spit in the living room and not have to answer to mom, was another reason.
But once or twice a week — year after year — I’d watch dad as he spit-polished his official black leather U.S. Post Office shoes. To me, that was almost as exciting as watching “Bonanza,” and a lot more exciting than watching Lawrence Welk.
Then came the night when dad sat in his recliner chair and put a pair of shoes on the floor in front of him, each next to the appropriate foot.
Turning the little key on the side of his small tin of shoe polish, he opened it and handed it to me. Then he handed me one of his old socks — those were what he used to apply the polish with — and he asked if I’d like to polish one of his shoes.
I could not believe it.
Dad did not ask one of my two older brothers to do such an import chore. And he certainly didn’t ask my younger brother, either.
He asked me, “Son Number Three.”
Now I had watched dad carry out this sacred chore a hundred times before and though I could not yet tie my own shoes, I had a good understanding of how to polish his: dab the sock into the polish, spit on the shoe and rub and rub and rub until you could see your reflection.
And so, that is what I did. Except for one minor detail — I spit onto Dad’s bare foot.
My older brothers laughed. Mom laughed so hard she got mad at me because she had to get up and rush off to the bathroom to take care of an unplanned urgency. And my little brother? I’m not sure he comprehended the significance of the assault I had just committed, so his response went unnoticed.
Let me ask you something, have you ever found yourself staring down at the floor, unable to look up and into your dad’s eyes, out of sheer fear.
Well, that was me, then and there.
Until I finally did sneak a peak of dad’s face to see if I might be able to read what punishment would be inflicted upon me.
But dad’s eyes were filled with tears from the silent laughter he was holding inside. And with one of those eyes — I have long forgotten which one — he winked at me. And then and only then dad laughed, out loud, and in a forgiving, meaningful manner.
Bending over and wiping my spit off his foot with his other old sock, dad picked up one of his shoes and handed it to me. After all, I still had a job to do.
And here I am this evening, sitting all alone — Jeanne and our daughter Rachel are off enjoying a mother-daughter weekend — and for whatever reason that silly spit-polishing memory just came to me; a memory I haven’t thought about for years.
And now my own eyes have filled with tears. And I am laughing.