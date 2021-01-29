We were in Ludington, Michigan, with a six hour wait for the ferry that would take us to Green Bay, Wisconsin.
We stopped at the local park to rest and got into a conversation with a couple seated at the next picnic table. When they learned that we were from Canada, and had a long wait for the ferry, invited us to their home. There we were, served coffee and cookies and told to “make yourselves comfortable.”
The couple and their daughter were returning to the park to meet their son Jim who was arriving home that day with a group of young people who had been on a three-week bicycle tour. The mother had baked a chocolate cake which she had decorated with the words, “Welcome Home Jim.”
When the family left for the park, they invited us to join them for the potluck supper arranged for the bicyclists by all the parents. But my husband, who had just finished a busy season of crop spraying, felt that the rest would do him more good. They told us to remain at their house until boat time. Their hospitality was special.
They were gone only a short time when I noticed that the cake had been left sitting on the kitchen table. I told my husband that the mother would be disappointed that she had forgotten the cake and that I was going to take it to the park.
“But you don’t know where the park is,” said my husband.
“Of course I do,” I answered. “We came from there just an hour ago. Besides, Ludington isn’t that big that I can’t find the park by asking directions. I’m taking the cake. You rest.”
Putting the cake carefully on the floor in the back seat of the car, I drove slowly out of the driveway and headed for the park. I had no problem finding it. Every parking space was taken. I circled a couple of times, and to my joy, saw a car pull out and I quickly drove into the empty space.
Getting out, I lifted the cake gently from the floor and sat it on the hood of the car while I locked up. I gave the door a slam, and as I did, I heard a soft thud.
To my horror, there lay the cake, upside down on the pavement. I couldn’t believe this had happened to me. For the next few seconds, I alternated between spurts of perspiration and bursts of tears. I scooped the cake back into the box and plopped it back in the car then drove out of the park, determined to find a bakeshop where I could replace the broken mess with a new cake.
Noticing a large grocery on the corner, I pulled in, rushed into the store and explained my dilemma. The clerk didn’t have anything that came near to the size of the cake I had destroyed, but he kindly offered to phone a bakeshop in the mall. They had a good chocolate cake, and he gave me step-by-step directions on how to get there.
I found the bakeshop only to discover that the chocolate cake had the words “Happy Birthday” across it. I didn’t think “Happy Birthday” would take the place of “Welcome Home Jim.”
Then I noticed the scrumptious looking Black Forest cake in the showcase.
“Please,” I said to the friendly woman behind the counter, “is that Black Forest cake ordered for someone else?”
When she replied that it was for sale, I bought it, explaining to her that I was from Canada, the kindness of the couple we had met, and my disaster with the cake.
The clerk asked what part of Canada when I told her, “a little town in Ontario called Milverton,” she laughed and said, “My hometown was a little place in Ontario called Mitchell.” This made us neighbors, since Mitchell is only a half hour drive from my kitchen door.
I bought a carton of ice cream to go with the cake and with both tucked safely under my arms, headed back to the car and to the house where, when I arrived, I wailed out my story to a shocked husband. It seemed that while I was out wrecking the cake, Jim’s father had returned to get it and was told I was delivering it to the park. When I didn’t show, I imagine they thought the stranger from Canada had pulled to the side of the road and devoured it, slice by slice.
When the family returned to the house with Jim, I made my apologies about the cake. Instead of finding myself faced with an angry group of people, I found them laughing until the tears rolled down their cheeks. I took Jim out to the kitchen and showed him the remains of what had been the beautiful cake baked for him by his mother.
As we were eating cake and ice cream, the mother said, “There was no need for you to buy this cake.”
“Believe me,” I said. “Jim was going to have a chocolate cake for his homecoming even if I had to buy the eggs, flour, milk and cocoa and baked it before we caught the boat.”
Seven years have passed since the cake episode. But I never see a chocolate cake without remembering the “upside down cake” in Ludington, the hospitality of Jim’s family and the kindness of the store clerks. And the remembering always warms my heart.