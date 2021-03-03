Last week, I whined that this pandemic purgatory makes for a strange sameness to daily life.
Brenda and I found a remedy: We had grandkids in the house for the weekend.
What has been quiet, no longer was.
What has been repetitive was disrupted with action.
What has been old was new again.
It was great.
Whether it was a hug or absorbing a friendly but bull-like charge from grandson Grayson, it broke the orderliness of life.
Granddaughter Emerson, a tiny sprite compared to her big brother, could charm grandpa with her elfin smile with a hint of mischievousness.
Add in granddaughter Kayleigh, whom we see frequently, and the house was rocking.
Brenda was impressed with how old games and activities many of us enjoyed as children, are as popular with the trio as any modern screen-based pastime.
A Twister game from decades ago came off the shelf. Grayson liked challenging his dad. Apparently, I look ancient enough to him that he took mercy on me.
Kayleigh didn’t though, and we found just how unlimber I am. I toppled like a tree. We both laughed.
Classics like Chinese checkers, coloring books and Crayolas, stickers, Barbies, a table-top shuffleboard game got a workout.
So did imaginations. The grandkids built and rebuilt a fort out of pillows, blankets and an air mattress.
The kids were proud of the fort they made. They’d ask one of the adults to come upstairs to admire additions or revisions. I was banned from trying to enter the fort though: it was for kids only, they told me.
That’s the way it’s supposed to be, isn’t it?
After a late morning of ice fishing with son-in-law Jason, I had to fillet some perch.
Meanwhile, the kids enjoyed the sunshine and mild temperatures outdoors sledding on a shade-protected north-facing hillside. Grayson surfed down a small steep bank on a toboggan standing up.
Snow flew everywhere as an adults-vs.-kids snowball fight broke out. Even Grandma Brenda got involved. I could hear the action as I finished up with the fish — I won’t complain about having perch to fillet, but I knew I was missing something as I finished the duty.
Later, a clothes rack and mitten rack near the woodstove overflowed with wet coats, snow pants, hats and gloves. Boots lined the floor drying out.
The grandkids are young and cunning enough to propose and lobby for rule changes as games progress.
Along with encouraging imagination, I contend kids playing mostly unsupervised learn other skills besides whatever is needed to play the game at hand. For instance, they learn how to work through disputes and rule interpretations to find an agreeable solution so a game can go forward. It’s rewarding to witness.
Grayson and I had an epic putting contest. What started with fairly straightforward putts of 6 to 20 feet, turned into a mini-golf obstacle course jam as he dreamed up crazier places to put the putting cup target and — just for me — obstacles he thought impossible to putt through.
Some were, but like any good grandpa, I cheated when I couldn’t fairly master the challenge created for me. He’d catch my infraction every time — which was my intention in bending his rules. Enthusiastic conversation would follow about how I couldn’t do this or that. Did I tell you he has a competitive streak? As do I.
Emerson is a trooper and one tough young lady — she has to be to play with her brother. She can ignore mayhem when she wants to. During a spirited Wii boxing match between Kayleigh and Grayson, Emerson quietly played with a barnyard animal set ignoring the punches being thrown inches above her head.
Kayleigh enjoys time with the cousins, especially when they follow her lead — and she likes to lead.
They got their screen time, too. A bonus: Grayson and Kayleigh coached each other on strategy.
Before the kids and grandkids left for home Sunday, we trekked to the top of a large dune in Ludington State Park across the dam. There, the kids rolled down the face of the dune. Despite a couple collisions and a brief bout of tears, far more laughter rang out.
They went home tired.
Tired, too, we experienced anew what quiet is.
Quiet is good — but the noise of visiting grandkids is music to one’s ears and provides an emotional vaccination against pandemic sameness. We’ll get our follow up dose when the other grandkids visit later this month.