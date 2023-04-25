Spring means flowers and sooner or later warmth, revival and longer hours of daylight leading up to the summer solstice in two short months.
There’s much to like about spring — as long as you dress for the day’s weather and not the date on the calendar.
It’s a great time of the year to be outdoors. I’m outdoors as much as possible. Whether I’m doing chores, recreation, photography or just enjoying the yard and bird song, after too much indoor time in winter, being outside is a joy.
For the next 16 weeks excuse me if I’m foggy headed.
With sunrise now in the 6 a.m. hour and sunset approaching the 9 p.m. hour, time for sleep is shrinking.
Especially when something interesting is happening in the night sky: a good moon, no moon but clear skies with lots of stars, a meteor shower or, like early Monday morning, northern lights.
I love to take it all in. Doing so nourishes me. It also means sleep hours go on a diet. My eyes get heavier as the day progresses demanding downtime — time I hesitate to give them during these long-light days.
Sunday night, vibrant northern lights were visible throughout parts of Michigan where clouds didn’t fill the sky. In Ludington, solid clouds cloaked the sky. After repeated checks on the cloud cover, I gave up and went to bed first arraying clothes, camera gear and winter outerwear. I told my wife if I woke up in the middle of the night and it was clear, I might head out to see if the aurora borealis was visible. Photographers in other parts of Michigan — the north, east and south — were posting stunning photos of the lights before 11 p.m. as they enjoyed much clearer skies.
About 3:30 a.m. Brenda awoke me and said it was quite bright outside.
In pajamas, I stumbled out onto the back deck for a closer look. She was correct. Though I couldn’t make out any pillars or curtains of an aurora display, the north sky was much too bright for it to be anything else. Barred owls were calling, too. I love hearing the owls call in the nearby woods, so I took that as a good omen.
I dressed and headed out. At my first stop on M-116, a pale, ghostly white aurora was plainly visible with a few pulsating curtains and pillars moving in the sky.
Surprisingly, several other people were out along the road catching the lights, too.
The aurora ebbed, waned and at times flared anew until the light of dawn overpowered them.
I headed into the dunes of Ludington State Park to take in sunrise. Listening to the birds awake proved a treat. A duck started the morning calls. Robins joined in. Eventually, the chorus was in full voice. As the sun neared the horizon, a chattering belted kingfisher zipped around a dune pond I was watching. Geese and ducks took wing announcing their progress with honks and quacks.
While noisy, it was a visually subdued sunrise, subtle rather than a spectacle.
At 7 a.m. I headed home. It was time to get up — except I’d been up and outdoors for more than three hours.
Tuesday would involve a couple naps between chores, processing photos, watching the Michigan DNR and the Ludington Area Charterboat Association plant 100,000 Chinook salmon fingerlings in the net pens in the Big Sable River at Ludington State Park. Then there was the highway cleanup, dinner and another foray at sunset.
I write this through eyes screaming to be closed, an order I’ll soon obey.
It’s a small price to pay to gulp in the smorgasbord these days of long light provide.
It’s good chasing the light of spring and summer — feasts for the winter-weary soul and tired eyes.
Pardon me if I yawn; I’m not bored, I just overindulged.