Feeding birds feeds us, too.
Birds add splashes of color from their feathers and their actions to the winter months.
Most visitors to our feeders are common in this area: black-capped chickadees, tufted titmice, nuthatches, finches, American cardinals, blue jays, doves and red-bellied, downy, hairy and pileated woodpeckers.
Crows come by. So do hawks.
Cooper’s hawks sometimes feed on the birds we’re feeding. It’s a hazard of feeding birds: some more easily will be preyed upon by the hawks.
There is a food chain. The songbirds eat seeds, suet and insects. The hawks will eat them.
Recently, I observed a hawk on the ground with a freshly killed dove. It was plucking feathers preparing to tear into its meal. A few minutes later I looked again and the cooper’s hawk had moved its meal to under the cover of hemlocks along the edge of the yard. Was it so it wouldn’t be disturbed as it ate?
Hunkered under the hemlocks, the little hawk spent a half hour or more methodically taking apart the dove as it ate. It left a mess of feathers when sated, but hasn’t returned to pick more from that fly-through fast food eatery the feeders represent to it.
Red-tailed hawks soar above the yard. A pair nested nearby last year. But they don’t often land in the tree-covered yard. They hunt the more open areas.
A rough-legged hawk visited last winter. It perched on a branch near the feeders. The little birds were skittish, but many eventually fed as the uncommon visitor stoically, quietly sat for quite a while.
We haven’t seen unusual visiting birds this winter. Currently, we’re enjoying a flock of pine siskins that voraciously eat thistle seed and the black oil sunflower seeds from different feeders.
We’ve regularly enjoyed a couple red-breasted nuthatches this winter in addition to the more common white-breasted ones. Curiously, no turkeys have shown up yet this winter.
Brenda notes arrival dates for certain species. It’s remarkable how many species return to the yard within the same few days of arrival times each year.
We’ve accumulated many bird identification books. It’s easy to identify a blue jay or a cardinal. A siskin and a finch when flocking together at first can be difficult to differentiate – at least while the finches are in drab winter feathers and especially the females.
We compare notes and images from different guides when trying to identify a bird species. Dave Dister’s “Birds of Mason County. Michigan” book is an essential part of the process since he provided bar graphs of sighting frequencies by month of the many of the more than 300 species sighted in the county over the years.
Backyard birding is humbling, too. The more you study birds, the more you realize how much more there is to know about these backyard visitors. They represent only a fraction of the bird world.
The same is true for most topics. One cannot be an expert in everything. The world is so diverse. My natural world knowledge is growing. Realizing how much more I don’t know leaves my head spinning.
Birds have another appealing quality. Each is a unique individual. Yet they rely on each other, too, including birds of other species. They communicate with one another. Some exhibit more attitude than others. Some are more gregarious. Some are more reclusive. Certain chickadees visit the feeder as I fill it. We eyeball one another from an arm’s length or closer. Sometimes it seems as if they’re saying “it’s about time you filled the feeder.”
In these past gray months, the red flash of the male cardinal provided brightness and color lacking otherwise. It’s no wonder they’re a favorite of many people.
On a recent warm day, cardinals began singing spring songs. I realized then how quiet birds are in winter. They don’t burst out in song much. The drumming of woodpeckers, the cawing of crows or raucous blue jays are the noisiest winter bird sounds, it seems. The chick-a-dee-dee-dee of its namesake is a friendly winter sound.
Because, we feed birds, gray, black and white squirrels and whitetail deer join the feast.
Many others feed birds, too. Black oil sunflower seed recently was in short supply.
In return, the birds feed us in other ways: amusement, surprise, wonder and even friendly feathered companionship during the quiet of winter.
We likely get more out of it than they do. That’s worth chirping about.