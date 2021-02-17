Perhaps some good came out of the doomed second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
Those willing to look with open minds could see how Trump laid the groundwork over the months and years leading fringe extremists to swarm the U.S. Capitol Jan. 6.
Can anyone doubt Trump was derelict in his presidential duties for not more quickly and vigorously telling those supporters who clearly thought they were following his wishes and even orders to stop?
Apparently, in these days of selective truth, some – too many – can and do doubt reality.
Even Sen. Mitch McConnell acknowledged Trump is responsible for what happened. That’s difficult to square with his McConnell’s vote against impeachment based on a Constitutional question of whether a former president can be impeached since it was his last action as majority leader which delayed the trial until after Trump left office thus providing the legal out.
Still, moments after voting not to impeach, McConnell laid responsibility for the Jan 6 attack on Trump basically agreeing with the case made by the Democratic House managers of impeachment that Trump’s rhetoric for months and negligence of duty that day were to blame for what happened.
McConnell’s trying to have it both ways underscores the state of American politics where profiles in courage are mostly a theory.
So, what do we do as citizens in a nation stressed by acrimonious politics too often practiced by incumbents worrying more about re-election and pandering to the powerful, than truth and service?
Nerves remain raw.
Falsehoods are presented as facts.
Too many fellow citizens have fallen prey to conspiracy theories and fake news narratives presented by partisan fringe elements.
Politicians, not wanting to face scrutiny from a free American press, have succeeded in diminishing trust in the press and reducing some outlets to partisan lapdogs. The press at times provides fuel by falling short in its critical role of governmental watchdog.
Still, you could watch the impeachment trial unfiltered. I watched more than I intended.
McConnell was right: Trump’s actions over the years set the stage for what happened Jan. 6. Trump’s manner of speaking allows people to hear what they want to hear – and too many took his words as a call to physical violence that we saw play out. He knew it. They knew it. The Senators knew it. The glove fit, but they chose to acquit. So be it.
How do we move forward?
A truly bipartisan, fair inquiry into the events of that day would be good – but only If those studying it look for the truth not political ammunition. That’s a big if.
Likewise, each of us, should try to set aside personal politics to consider facts of matters being discussed in the public arena. We should try to understand opposition views. No one gets everything right all of the time.
An adage says all politics is local. That means conversing and working with members of our community.
It may be the best way forward. Those who think differently are not an enemy. We can, should and must work together to make our community, state and nation stronger, better and more resilient. That requires being open to different ideas and to consider rational concerns.
One doesn’t have to like Rep. Nancy Pelosi or Sen. Ted Cruz, former President Trump or current President Joe Biden.
One can disagree with Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and with Michigan Senate Majority leader Mike Shirkey.
Each says and does things one can disagree with.
But we make our community. Our communities make our states. Our states make our nation.
Hold politicians accountable for their actions, lack of action, statements and misstatements.
Simultaneously, let’s help each other provide a safe community with strong businesses, schools, support services, transportation, communication, recreational opportunities, arts, health services (physical and mental) and interpersonal relationships.
We can continue to work together on committees, boards, projects, in church, or on activities of all sorts even if we differ politically. That’s an American way.
Let’s face it, we’re all different.
Still, we can improve our nation and its dialogue by talking and working with our neighbors in our communities seeking to move forward here.
It’s no time to hunker down in a belief bunker.
It’s time to keep talking and focusing on moving forward.
The Christian season of Lent begins today. Instead of giving up chocolate for Lent, why not give up calling the other side names — what ever the other side is?
Stay warm, too.