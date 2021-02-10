It’s doubtful Tuesday’s opening of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump started with an exchange of “Won’t you be my Valentine” candy hearts.
It’s doubtful it will end with that kind of exchange either.
It’s unclear what the outcome will be, but it won’t involve candy or love.
Certainly, it will enflame passions. It’s unlikely to change many minds.
Many, possibly most, Americans think Trump’s actions in the weeks after his election loss to President Joe Biden, and his tepid and tardy disavowment of those crashing the U.S. Capitol on his behalf were wrong or too little, too late.
Many others, bamboozled by the con man and the conspiracy theories forwarded on his behalf, think Trump is the one being wronged.
Many Republican members of Congress, including our local U.S. Representatives, voted against impeachment. In part they contend since he’s out of office, he can’t be impeached.
Democrats supporting impeachment, including our two U.S. Senators, disagree and counter the former President must be held accountable for what they see as his helping incite the violence.
Beyond accountability, if convicted Trump could be prevented from seeking the presidency again.
I hope those prosecuting the case don’t limit the evidence to the rally hours before the attack. Trump should have known there was potential for violence just as he should have known he lost the election. He should have emphasized being peaceful as opposed to mentioning just once that day to march peacefully. But that one mention is what the defense will fall back on throughout the trial.
Looking back at previous Trump rallies, one can find statements such Trump saying he’d pay lawyer fees if anyone in a crowd roughed up a heckler. Trump acted tough — though it always struck me as role-playing. It’s clear he’s a bully rather than someone with true toughness. The former uses power to control and harm others; the latter has the strength to turn the other cheek to do the right thing — something Trump can’t be accused of.
It was this fake, reality TV star kind of bullying in urging others to fight for him that some construed as marching orders. Trump played that role to the hilt. I never understood how people fell for it.
His actions belied his bluster. He told the crowd at the Capitol he’d be there with them when they marched. He knew he wouldn’t. He knew he was heading back to the White House to watch on television. In other words, he lied to them.
Jan. 6 was hardly the first time.
He lied about the election long before the first vote was cast. His lies accomplished what our enemies had been unable to do up until this past year: cause Americans to doubt our elections.
Thanks, Donald.
He should have resigned.
The GOP “rule of law” folks should have helped toss him out when he didn’t. It’s clear he deserved the boot. The trial didn’t have to be delayed.
But it was. So, a trial begins with a question about whether a former president can be impeached after he leaves office. I’m no Constitutional scholar so I can’t say.
I don’t intend to watch it live, though.
I expect there will be too much grandstanding. Too much of politicians playing to the cameras. Too little ability to go outside party lines. In other words, it’s all too predictable and it’s very likely there won’t be enough Republican Senate votes to get a conviction.
I know many Republicans dislike the Mitt Romneys and Liz Cheneys who broke party lines and voted to impeach Trump.
It strikes me that more independence from party line is needed all around. If Romney and Cheney believe the former president violated the office in a manner that deserves impeachment, to vote against their conscience would be wrong.
Likewise, if a Democrat after hearing the evidence and arguments doesn’t believe House managers made the case or the Constitution doesn’t allow conviction of a now former president, they should vote their conscience.
Elected officials and political partisans should be true to the nation’s Constitution rather than toe party line.
Ultimately, I remain uncertain much good will come out of this. Trump deserves the condemnation; the nation deserves to move beyond him. The trial prolongs the purgatory he pushed the nation into.
Partisans on both sides will see it differently.
Eventually, all will have to put nation above party for us to move forward.
Will a statesman or stateswoman emerge to guide us to that end?
One can remain hopeful.