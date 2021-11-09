Decay, rot or other weaknesses present must be removed in order to build something durable.
Misinformation is a rot eating at our nation today.
Citing one’s source is a best practice in research and in journalism.
That’s because one’s source can strengthen or weaken the trust in the information presented.
Not all sources are equal. Some are better informed and more credible than others. The loudness with which an argument is made is not the same as having a sound argument.
Institutions are out of favor. Bloggers, pod-casters, Tic-Toc influencers and conspiracy pushers are viewed by some as more credible than researchers who have spent their lives studying a topic in settings that require rigor. Hearsay is too often given equal credence to medical specialists who have spent careers helping people.
Citizen science is a good and growing field where you and I can participate in research by submitting observations that help broaden knowledge and data.
No one is perfect. Everyone, even institutions and experts, make mistakes – some more than others.
Yet, specialists, doctors and institutions with good track records deserve more credence than a politically-oriented podcaster opining on medical advice he’s not qualified to give.
Consider the case of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall-of-Famer would have to be considered an expert worth listening to about quarterbacking a football team to win. When it comes to vaccines and COVID-19, it seems he should have looked more closely at the sources of information he used in choosing to follow an unproven immunotherapy regime he said immunized him from COVID.
It didn’t.
He’s correct individuals have the right/responsibility to care for their own bodies and determine what goes into it.
A team leader such as Rodgers should seriously heed the expert advice of those in the medical field when deciding vaccination questions. Does he listen to loud mouth fans when calling football plays?
During a game, Rodgers tunes out the noise and concentrates on his cumulative game knowledge and input from coaches in deciding how to beat an opponent.
That’s a good model to follow to beat the pandemic.
Tune out the noise and loudmouths. Instead, go with what we’ve learned through study of the pandemic response game tapes to determine patterns, study of the opponent to find COVID’s weaknesses and learn the plays (vaccines, masks in crowded indoor situations) used successfully in previous contests against this and other viruses.
If Rodgers had used that approach in deciding whether to get vaccinated or to pursue the alternate therapy, he might have chosen differently. He fumbled because he listened to poor sources instead of tuning them out.
I wish him well in recovery. Ill, he could still trounce my Detroit Lions more often than not. The woeful Lions just can’t get it together.
Like Rodgers too many people ignore the lessons already learned, heeding bad advice of loudmouths over good advice of those who have studied the opponent. As a society, too many in America are modeling after the Lions finding new and creative ways to lose to the pandemic rather than putting together a sustained drive to beat it.
The result? Fumbles, miscues and missed opportunities repeatedly throwing us for losses.
If we worked together from the same playbook and listened to our coaches (medical experts and our doctors), we might win the game.
It’s unclear if the federal mandate is legal requiring companies with more than 100 employees to have their workers be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be tested weekly. It might be a stretch too far. Sadly, President Biden thought it was worth a try since too many Americans refuse to get vaccinated. A lot of them have fallen prey to bad advice from loudmouths who politicized the pandemic choosing to spread misinformation. Like rot, unchecked it spreads.
The fact are:
• vaccines work
• overwhelming evidence is they are safe.
Too many people are needlessly getting sick. Too many are still dying from COVID 19.
Too many are still listening to self-appointed experts with poor or no credibility ignoring the bulk of medical advice from once-trusted sources.
If I wanted to be a champion NFL quarterback, I would learn all I could from Aaron Rodgers.
If I wanted to beat COVID, I would listen to doctors and immunologists.
The source does matter. Choose carefully.