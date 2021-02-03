The following headlines appeared on page B3 of the Jan. 29 Wall Street Journal:
“American Smokers Quit Trying to Quit”
“Drinking at Home Offsets Lower Alcohol Sales in Bars”
“Mondelez Says Its Snacks Gained Share During Pandemic”
At first glance, I had to make sure I wasn’t reading The Onion or an April Fool’s Day page.
But the headlines and the stories are legit. Perhaps, the page’s headline writer and copy editor team chuckled a bit at the mix. Newsroom humor is an acquired taste.
Apparently, the COVID-19 pandemic poses threats to our health beyond potential respiratory issues that could cause death — as if that isn’t enough.
Some of us might smoke ourselves to an early grave. Some opt to drink at home since taverns were closed so long and are still limited in hours and capacity. Others find comfort grazing on snacks.
The details of the stories were revealing, too.
After a decades-long accelerating decline each year in cigarette sales, 2020 sales were flat — meaning neither up nor down, Marlboro-maker Altria Group reported. Altria explained people had more opportunity to smoke since so many were working from home. Smokers also had more money to spend on cigarettes and E-cigarettes since gas, travel and entertainment expenditures all declined.
One fellow interviewed noted by working from home he can take 10 cigarette breaks if he wishes — something he can’t do at the office.
An FDA spokeswoman suggested the pandemic created great change in many lives and increased stress to many, adding “there has never been a better time to try to quit.”
She may be the definition of an optimist.
Sales of spirits in the U.S. grew by 15 percent in the last six months of 2020, the booze story reported. Diageo PLC, the world’s largest global spirits company, said sales of its tequilas which include Don Julio and Casamigos brands shot up (as shots were downed) [S1] 80 percent.
Scotch, which WSJ surprisingly says sells strongly in airports, dropped in sales as did Guinness — a staple in bars rather than home refrigerators.
Mondelez International Inc., the Chicago-based maker of Oreos and Triscuits, reported a 3.2 percent annual growth in sales in 2020.
It’s important to read beyond headlines. Curious readers who do learn snack sales rose more quickly earlier in the pandemic and that the growth rate has slowed as the pandemic stretched on.
Mondelez plans to increase marketing to maintain the “unusually strong sales growth brought on by the pandemic.”
I’ve probably helped two of the three industries. I don’t smoke so I had no role in tobacco statistics.
On many nights I do sip a glass of wine, a beer or spirits of some sort. That’s nothing new. I almost always stop at one. Since we haven’t been going out with friends or gathering for beach bonfires and extended family feasts, it’s possible my alcohol consumption has been reduced during the pandemic.
Snacks — never eat them. Well, that’s not true. I eat too many cookies. Some would say eating even one is too many.
This pandemic has eaten away at my resolve to resist. Now I know I’m not alone.
I keep busy and try to keep engaged. But the pandemic routine is getting old.
Like everyone else, I hope vaccines get administered and work so we can return to more normal activities by summer. I once thought with confidence that was likely. I’m still optimistic, but uncertainty is seeping in whether enough vaccines will be distributed and administered in time for a normal summer. Maybe the groundhog had a prediction about that Tuesday.
I don’t often get bored, but there’s a sameness to my routines now due to so much being closed.
So, I pour another cup of coffee. And, you know, a cookie or two goes well with coffee, especially on a cold winter’s day during a pandemic.
I really like coffee. I really like cookies.
I really want the pandemic to end.
Meanwhile, as I write into the night it’s too late for coffee so, I maybe I’ll pour myself a glass of wine.
And grab a few crackers to go with it.
Some sales reports are likely to continue looking up.
Why doesn’t that make me feel good?