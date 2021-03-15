I appreciate Tom Rotta.
Before those four words send out shockwaves that might rival that of a major earthquake, hear/read me out.
Rotta is like any other citizen. And any citizen has a right to know what government is doing. Any one has a right, and should have the right, to request information from a public body. And those public bodies have a responsibility not only to Rotta or a reporter or journalist but to just some regular John or Jane Doe to provide documents when requested.
And, anyone in the citizenry — again, no matter who it is — has a right to see and hear the government at work.
However, having that opportunity to see government work in our state is somewhat limited. And it really started to boil up during the pandemic and especially so in the last few weeks.
If you’ve been really watching lately, the idea of having public records and access to them centers around the hefty payouts that have come to light in recent weeks from the current state administration. A story shortly after that highlighted payouts given by certain parts of the state legislature.
What’s even more troubling is the confidentiality agreements. Confidentiality has nearly no place in the public sector. It should be extremely limited in scope with perhaps the only exceptions would be ones that would violate personal information like Social Security numbers or private health information as examples.
Time after time, reports from within the journalism business describe our state as being the least open when it comes to records and meetings. Don’t take the word of someone you may think is a liberal. Former 101st State Representative Republican candidate Carolyn Cater campaigned on the issue of a more open government. We wouldn’t dream of calling her liberal.
Michigan’s House, again, introduced a package of bills that would open the records of both the executive and legislative branches a bit more for citizens to look. According to the Detroit Free Press, these bills were brought up days after the confidentiality agreements and big cash payouts went to former state officials.
There are a slew of exemptions and delays, though. Records from before 2022, if these bills are made law, wouldn’t be eligible. Plus a document not considered exempt wouldn’t become a so-called record until it has been in the legislature or executive branch for 15 days.
Exemptions of a personal nature are a part of the package including those that fall under attorney-client privilege. However, there are items that relate to the bidding process that also would be exempt, and that appears to be one area that would be poor if passed (How are we supposed to know that the lowest bid was accepted if we don’t know before the contract or agreement is finalized?).
One group, Progress Michigan — which is a widely known liberal advocacy group — is pursuing an even more open legal remedy, and it announced its work toward a constitutional amendment. In a story by the Associated Press, that organization’s executive director said there are plans to announce the details of their proposal this week — in tune with the nationwide effort of Sunshine Week that highlights open-government policies.
As a quick side note, that’s one of the main reasons for this column, and you’ll be reading more about open-government policies and opinions this week.
The group aims to gather signatures statewide with the lower number of signers needed to compel legislation to be initiated and a higher threshold for a constitutional amendment. Lonnie Scott, the group’s director, harshly criticized the plans that are still being debated in the state legislature of being too weak.
Another group — and we will see where they sit in pushing for reforms — is the Michigan Coalition for Open Government. It’s a joint effort between the Mackinac Center for Public Policy and the American Civil Liberties Union — you read that right, two seemingly very opposite groups — along with the Michigan Press Association and others. While it may be clear where the ACLU sits, the Mackinac Center is nearly as far-right as what you may read from the Heritage Foundation.
Last year, in July, the group advocated the following:
• Establish an independent commission to review all proposed new exceptions to FOIA;
• Require a public body to produce documents in a specific number of days;
• Require a public body to provide a timeline on how long it will take to provide the documents under FOIA and create an avenue to appeal an unreasonable FOIA timeline;
• Mandate fee-free estimates of FOIA charges rather than charging a fee before giving an estimate; and,
• Encourage government entities to work toward automatic access to documents through proactive review and filing.
Those in government need to remember that they represent everyone, and they should be predisposed to want to share the work they’re doing — good or bad — to those who ask.
While some may take different tones or methods of asking for information or seeking to watch our government at work, it’s highly critical that people have the ability to do so with the very smallest of exceptions.
That goes for anyone, from John and Jane Doe, a reporter seeking information for a story or Rotta.