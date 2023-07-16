FREE SOIL —
North Democrat Street was packed with cars and trucks, all parked outside the former Free Soil Community School Saturday evening for the all classes school reunion.
The Free Soil Community School Alumni Association throws a party every five years not only for the students who called Free Soil home, but also the teachers, the coaches and anyone else that worked for the school district in northeastern Mason County.
Saturday, it was party time.
Well before dinner was served — catered by Zupin Catering of Manistee — those associated with Free Soil were gathering in the former gym of the district, itself opened in 1991. More folks were outside gathered beneath a tent.
It was a collection of many of families and tons of friends as it afforded folks to go from table to table catching up on perhaps some vaguely familiar faces.
And it was a chance to look through the history of their school, carefully preserved by Bernita Hurd. Beside the sale of Free Soil T-shirts and even yearbooks from the school were nearly a dozen three-ring binders of all sorts of information on the students, the staff and so much more surrounding Free Soil — all compiled by Hurd.
She’s researched not only the graduates of the school but even those that perhaps got their start in their community, too, and are now making big waves in life and their respective community.
There was information and tons of photos, scanned in from donations that she’s received or compiled out of yearbooks for the school.
The alumni association hosted its third reunion, starting back in 2008 — two years before the school board decided that the then K-8 school would not reopen for 2010-11. The high school closed in 2007.
For those now men and women who began at Free Soil, Hurd has chronicled their lives and exploits, too.
Many of the collages of class photos were out and on display. A rotating video screen of Free Soil alumni was also available. Some folks even looked at the wooden track record board on the west wall of gym. Some freebies were available, too, with car decals proclaiming the “Free Soil Pirates.”
Free Soil’s alumni also have a legacy that they’re looking to continue forward, too. For those graduating high school seniors who are related to a Free Soil alum, and with some standard to be set, those seniors may receive a scholarship to continue their education.
The night included not just a dinner, but a live band to entertain the folks who passed through Free Soil, too. All of it was the work of a full board of people who take pride in their town and their school.
While each of the Pirates alumni showed their love for the school with black-and-white colors, Hurd — who could likely put any museum curator to shame — continued to help put their school’s history in the proper light.