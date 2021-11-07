A couple of weeks ago, Elaine Muzzo and Margaret Snow stopped by the office on a Monday — a little warmer than today, but maybe not by much.
Muzzo and Snow said they were looking for some help to drum up more folks to come to a monthly gathering where the Rosary is prayed.
“We pray the Rosary and the Chaplet of Divine Mercy,” Muzzo explained. “We pray for peace in the world and other things happening. We pray in a public place and anyone is welcome.”
The pair said dozens attended the first of the public praying of the Rosary in the rain when they started many months ago. Last month, in October, there were a couple dozen folks there. This Saturday is forecasted to be cold with morning snow showers — ideal for another weekend of bow hunting, but a bit tough for the prayer.
Well, not really. It’s not tough for the folks that find the warmth of fellowship and saying the prayer together.
Both believe that perhaps if they, others who go and those who want to join in can make a difference in what they’re seeing in the world around them.
“Things are getting worse,” Muzzo said. “I think we’re all in need of prayer. It’s a beautiful prayer. People come out with their lawn chairs, and just hope for a good show of faith.”
Praying the Rosary typically takes a half hour of time, and Muzzo liked the simplicity of the prayer, too.
This coming Saturday, they’ll be praying the Rosary again near the fountain at Ludington’s Rotary Park. There was one time, though, they moved down to Stearns Park because of one of our art shows that was in the park.
Saturday, they’ll return to Rotary Park by the fountain. They’ll be praying the Rosary again, just like every other second Saturday of the month, seeking to say something together. That’s a lot better than nothing at all.
‘Sense and Sensibility’ in a practical way
The arts scene is doing what it can to start climbing back out of the dark depths of what the COVID-19 pandemic created — cutting back on public gatherings.
Fighting the disease is still a challenge, just ask Mason County Central’s thespians. The drama club there did something that was a bit different when they presented “Sense and Sensibility” this weekend — and it worked like a charm.
MCC Teacher Tom Richert said the cast would do a dramatic reading, and then some. When he first said it would be like a dramatic reading, the first thought went to a recorded interview where Orson Welles appeared on “The Tonight Show” with Johnny Carson.
Welles and Carson, in the 1976 interview, discussed the days of radio and the shenanigans that happened away from the radio studio microphones. Carson recalled listening to radio shows then being replayed — and it was a reminder of listening to “The Shadow” and “The Jack Benny Show” from my youth in the late 1980s.
The fleeting thought was each actor would have a turn at the microphone with the sound effects being done just like the old radio days of a century ago.
What the audience got was better. It fit, just right.
You still needed your imagination a bit to glimpse this location or that. But as Richert said, if it were a dramatic reading, the actors would be dressed in black. The costumes helped to set off the performance, especially for those with multiple roles.
It was another excellent performance and one more opportunity to return to the arts scene in our area that in many ways is striving to return to a time before the pandemic.
The kids in this past weekend’s production are to be commended for overcoming all the obstacles they did to present what they could. Having that bit of something was far better than nothing.