Ludington, MI (49431)

Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 79F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 61F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.