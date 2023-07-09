As soon as they began their 10th song of the concert, the crowd began to applaud. And cheer. And whistle. And when the time was right, to sing along:
“Hands, touchin’ hands
“Reachin’ out,
“Touchin’ me,
“Touchin’ you,
“Sweet Caroli-n-n-e-e”
“Ba ba ba,
“So good, so good, so good … .”
Many in the audience of about 300 were mirrored images of me: older, slow of pace, retired and at one time or another had worn a military uniform similar to those the 338th U.S. Army Reserve Regional Support Command Band was wearing that day as it performed in one corner of the Manistee VFW during the Manistee National Forest Festival.
No concert venue anywhere, or of any size, ever rocked with so much sing-along fun and emotion. I would like to write that we all let our hair down that day but truth in journalism being what it is the truth is many of us were and are quite thin in that department, or with no hair, whatsoever.
Still, we rocked on — loud and proud, old but bold — as the 338th sang Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”
“Hands, touchin’ hands
“Reachin’ out,
“Touchin’ me,
“Touchin’ you
“Sweet Caroli-n-n-e-e”
“Ba ba ba,
“Good times never seemed so good,
“So good, so good, so good … .”
Isn’t it a funny thing — a nice thing — what such music will do to a person, or a group of people. Music bonds the generations. It causes those of us who are wobbled with age to stand and wave our arms back and forth and pay no-never-mind to what those around us might think, of what we are doing then and there.
And why is that?
It’s because they, too, were standing and waving their arms back and forth and were paying no-never-mind to those around them while they were sing “...ba ba ba, SO GOOD, SO, GOOD, SO GOOD!”
Thank goodness we have such music to move us, to inspire us, to help us to toss away — if even for just a few minutes — the day’s headlines that have become so cruel and yet so routine.
The 338th rocked, alright. Just about every member has one educational degree or another in the music field. And while some are teachers today, some work the assembly lines, some are salespersons and on and on — they all work “real jobs” in real communities in Michigan and Ohio — their common denominator is their love for music and country.
And in regards to the latter, when fate intervenes — as it always done — they will be called on to march into harm’s way to snuff out the embers and fires that create, well, otherwise cruel headlines. They are citizen soldiers of colonial and Constitutional spirit, to be sure.
But for one weekend in Manistee recently when they marched in the slam-bang Independence Day Parade, and then delivered a memorable concert that was free and open to the public at the VFW, they were as an entertaining and excellent as a rock ‘n roll group that ever took to stage.
They were a country and western band.
And they were singers of good ole’ red, white and blue, All American, G.I. Joe music, too.
The 338th sang a little bit of everything that afternoon and the Manistee crowd loved it — loved them.
Group member SPC Marques Johnson, who serves as a high school track coach in Auburn, opened the concert singing two Johnny Cash songs, “Folsom Prison,” and “Ring of Fire.”
SGT Autumn Moore, a personal trainer in Wadsworth, Ohio, sang “Ring of Fire” and other songs.
Team leader SFC Scott Coffey, who serves as a principal in Ohio, served as emcee and for their finale sang Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” and Toby Keith’s “American Soldier,” during which the crowd again stood and sang along.
Much is made these days of the enormous following and fan base of singers like Taylor Swift. Certainly her talent and energy, her writing and song delivery, has earned such praise and reward.
But …
… there ARE others who wear their camouflage uniforms during the concerts they perform, and who also have worked long and hard to become the successful and wonderful musicians they are, and who when their last note has been sung have told us that they, too, are …
… SO GOOD, SO GOOD, SO GOOD!
When all was done SFC Coffey told his audience: “This is such a good way to serve our country.”
And as the crowd stood and applauded, he and his fellow soldiers stood at attention — tall, silent, straight of edge — their way of saying thank you to, and paying respect to, those who appreciated their individual talents.
And their collective love for country.