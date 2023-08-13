Sometimes a fella’ has to wear his embarrassment like a crown.
Not a shiny one of gold and jewels and fancy engravings, but a rusty ole’ heavy one emblazoned with, well, nothing — nothing at all. And so there I stood, King David, wearing my crown of embarrassment.
“Hi, I’m writing a story for the Ludington paper on the Artisan Show and my wife is taking pictures — we work together,” I told the young man standing inside the Rotary wagon where elephant ears were being sold Saturday at the at the 40th Annual Gold Coast Artisan Fair that was once again held in Ludington’s Rotary Park.
“May I ask you your name?”
The young man, looking puzzled at my question, answered: “Mike.”
Looking down at my notepad, up at Mike, and down at my notepad, and up at Mike, I thought, “I’ve seen this man somewhere, I might even have met him — but when and where?”
My memory bank seemed to be reacting like a real bank on Thanksgiving Day — it was not open for business.
And then a young lady named Stacie who was standing behind Mike turned, smiled and said, “oh, hi Dave.” I knew Stacie, too — but from when and where — because once again, my memory bank was closed for the day. Aw heck, let’s tell it like it was Dave, then and there my memory bank was bankrupt.
Simple assignment. Simple questions. Simple Dave.
And then it sunk in — I had just interviewed my boss, Mike. My newspaper boss, who I have met in passing through the newsroom maybe six to eight times.
And Stacie? She works at the Ludington Daily News, too, in the advertising department and though I’ve only met her once or twice the fact remains that Stacie contacts me regularly via email with assignments to help out with writing advertising copy, which besides my editorial assignments, I also enjoy doing these days.
But then and there, Mike and Stacie’s faces were locked away in the closed-for-the-day savings account of this ol’ man’s memory bank. And then it clicked in and all I could do was to …
… bow my head, smile and apologize and I walked away to take a seat in the shade, sit there and wear my crown of embarrassment feeling in no way regal or royal, but certainly a bit ridiculous.
All this said our kingdoms are what we make of them, aren’t they? Because as much as it embarrassed and bothered me that I failed to recognize my boss — my boss-s-s!!!!! — all I could do was smile and feel blessed that a few minutes later I at least recognized my wife when she walked up to me after returning from taking her pictures.
My wife is, of course, my best friend, my funny and loving companion, my photographer and co-worker when we’re out on assignment together and as a few of you of the geriatric generation that I am part of might teasingly joke, is my “real boss.”
But let me tell you something, every now and then, I’m the boss. Yeah, I’m laughing at that one, too. I’m not even the boss over my own memory. At least not all the time.
So, may I apologize to Mike and Stacie for my little faux pas. I’d like to say my memory will get better, but I’m left laughing at that one, too.