Whether I am a Gander, or a Ganian, I do not know. Perhaps I am both. Perhaps I am neither.
Either way, this perplexing thought interrupted what otherwise had been a pretty good night’s sleep, before I was awakened by two voices that were arguing:
“Dave, you’re a Michigander,” said the first voice.
“Oh my gosh, are you kidding me?” argued the second voice, “you are a Michiganian.”
And not being one to argue with the voices in my head – what good would it do? – I rolled over and tried to block them out by putting my pillow over my head.
But then, and though I was wide awake now, a third voice chimed in:
“The truth is, Dave, you’re a Michiganite.”
And then, as I heard those three voices laughing in unison, darned if a fourth voice didn’t offer its two cents worth, a paltry sum that suggested it might be overcharging:
“Michiganish! Michiganish! You’re Michiganish!”
Tell me, how does a person go back to sleep when such confusion is playing in your head? You don’t. So, I got up and was greeted by typical fall-like Michigan temperatures — it was 39 degrees and I dressed myself to be one with the weather. I slipped on my shorts, tennis shoes, t-shirt and long-sleeved flannel shirt and went outside to greet the morning sunshine and go get my breakfast sandwich at the drive-thru beneath the big double arches.
And there, walking across the parking lot, I saw a young couple — daring in their early-morning push-back against the chilly temperatures — wearing shorts, long-sleeved flannel shirts and, get this, flip flops.
I had to laugh. Flip flops? Really? Everybody knows this is shorts, tennis shoes and long-sleeve flannel shirt season. Even the voices in my head mocked them.
But who knows, maybe those young people were dreamers. Or maybe they just didn’t care. Or maybe, just maybe, they were confused as to what the official dress decorum was and is for us Michiganders this time of year.
Or should that be Michiganians?
Or Michiganites?
Or Michiganish?
Who cares, you say?
Well, to begin with, the voices in my head care. They care so much they were kind enough to wake me up and tell me so.
And so, my day begins, and though I am confused as to what I am — I am going to go ahead and claim the title “Michiganian,” I just like the sound of that — I gotta’ confess that I do not know yet what to write about — too many voices, too little time.
Oh well, perhaps next week I’ll bring you words that might make you ponder one notion, or another, or help clear up one confusion, or another, or maybe even bring a smile, or two.
Maybe.
Depends on what the voices say.