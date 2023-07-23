Just for grins and giggles, let’s say we’re at the midway point of summer.
Of course, living here in Michigan — and more importantly, living along the Big Lake shoreline — just how long summer will last will depend on the whims of winter.
Autumn, 2023, will have no say, whatsoever, just as it never does. As colorful and magical as autumn is, there are times when it will last no longer than the time it, it will take to rake the leaves in the backyard. Or so it seems.
Oh, winter is on the horizon, alright. We all know it. We all curse it.
But until then, glorious summer is here and until the aforementioned rascal we know as Ole’ Man Winter comes calling, summer not only is warming our toes as we push them into the baked sands of our Lake Michigan beaches, but it’s warming our season-tempered spirits right down to the cockles of our hearts.
Ah-h-h, summer!
I like it, Jeanne loves it.
Now my favorite season, which we’ve already established doesn’t march to the beat of a calendar but by a stop watch, is fall. I love its aroma and colors. But the fact remains, fall is here one day and gone the next.
Enter winter!
But I’m getting ahead of myself, again, because this little story is about the joys of summer. Well, it’s here, folks. It’s teasing and glorious and warm and inviting and shared by so many. It seasonally satisfies local folks and brings a never-ending convoy of visitors from all parts the state and the country to push their toes into the beaches of Ludington, Manistee, Pentwater, Frankfort and more.
My wife and I have lived in Manistee for 23 years — we moved here in the winter of 2000. Prior to that, we lived in the middle of the state. And while we often return to visit those communities where we grew up and went to high school — Clio for my wife and Reed City — we have found a defining and affirming sense of peace living in a coastal community that begs us take our breakfast sandwiches to the beach to begin our day.
And then, we return to the beach after work.
And we go back on weekends.
But sometimes — every now and then — we have to turn around because all the parking spots have been taken and even the roads that lead to the beach are lined with cars parking here, there and everywhere.
Funny, we never seem to have that problem in the wintertime. Just the thought of it is a buzz-kill, isn’t it?
Oh well, until then, enjoy the season of grins and giggles.