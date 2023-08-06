Her name was Bonnie. Or Connie. Or Tammy, I don’t know for sure, I forget.
But whatever her name was, the fact remains what should have been one of the most happy boat rides of my youth became a forgetful experience — one that I just can’t forget.
We were in fourth grade. Or maybe fifth. I forget that, too.
While walking through the midway of the neighboring Mecosta County Fair I happened to cross paths with several classmates who were playing Rock, Paper, Scissors, to see who would ride with who through the Tunnel of Love.
I stood off to one side and stayed quiet. I listened — eavesdropped, really — as everyone got paired with someone else until there was just one girl left, and that girl was, of course, the aforementioned Bonnie. Or Connie. Or Tammy. Or come to think of it, perhaps her name was someone else, altogether, I just don’t remember.
But whoever it was, she looked over at me, shrugged her shoulders as if to surrender and say, “oh, what the heck,” and asked if I’d take a ride with her.
I did.
And though I’d like to write the whole thing, all 90 seconds of it, became a blur of puppy love and adolescent affection, it did not — it was torturous and never-ending. We did not talk during our ride through the Tunnel of Love. We did not look at each other. And we sure did not hold hands. We just sat there, the scared fourth graders that we were. Or were we fifth graders? I forget.
But here’s what I do remember to be the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. I remember the reception we got when our boat began to exit the Tunnel of Terror, as I would refer to it forever thereafter. For there stood our classmates, pointing and laughing and as embarrassing as that was, it got worse.
Bonnie, or whatever her name was, immediately became embroiled with such rage that she angrily — not politely, but angrily — “shared” with me a knuckle sandwich, falsely thinking I was at fault that our voyage on that miniature love boat was my doing and had become a source of folly for our friends.
But here and now, the joke is on her — I can’t even remember her name. I fervently remember her quick right jab, just not her name.
That’s just one childhood memory I have of going to a local county fair in my youth.
Other memories include playing the midway games, eating hot dogs and french fries, having my lips turned blue or pink from having too much cotton candy, getting loopy after riding a loop-de-loop, being too afraid to try the really scary rides, getting lost in the house of mirrors, not hitting a single target with the small b b gun that was chained to a bench, paying a quarter to go into a tent to see a two-head frog, having my fortune read, having someone guess my weight, having a cartoon drawn of my profile and more.
Eventually, a demolition derby would command my attention whenever I went to the fair. And harness racing, too. And small animal and large animal 4-H shows. And …
… and this week the 84th Annual Western Michigan Fair will be held here in Ludington at which I am quite sure I’ll forge one memory, or another. In scanning its schedule I see the fair will open today with a horse show, sheep show, goat show and harness racing:
On Tuesday – Discount Day – the midway will open and continue throughout the week, the swine show will take center ring, a tractor and truck pull will be held in front of the grandstands, followed by fireworks accompanied by music at that same location;
On Wednesday – Kids Day – the day will begin with the beef show and harness racing, followed by a rabbit show, backpack and bike giveaways and mini wedge racing;
On Thursday – Hero’s Celebration Day at which all veterans and senior citizens will be admitted free – a poultry show will be held, dairy show, TNT Vehicle Barrel Racing and Figure 8 Racing;
On Friday – Fantastic Friday Day – horse fun games will be held, followed by a pedal pull, and SJO Supercross;
On Saturday the WMFA Barnyard Boogie will be held, followed by a Barn Brawl Wrestling Tournament, WMOEC Garden Tractor Pull, West Michigan Livestock Council Animal Auction, Mason County Farm Bureau Hay Bale Toss Contest, and Unique Motor Sports Demolition Derby (go to masoncountyfairgrounds.com for complete information);
On Sunday we rest, our memories having been magnified in so many ways.