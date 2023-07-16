Some might say I’m a finicky eater.
I am.
But who among us is not?
We all have foods we enjoy eating and foods we just can’t stomach. I draw the line at hot ‘n spicy foods. And venison.
However, in recent years and at the urging of my wife, I have agreed to try new and different foods — at least new to me — that I might otherwise push away. Some, I admit, I have enjoyed. Others I pushed away after just one bite and after a reactive choke, gag and painful crossing of my eyes.
True story here: last week my wife and I sat down to have supper in a local restaurant that specializes in serving hot and spicy foods. Though I knew my options would be limited I thought there just might be something on the menu that I could try and who knows, maybe even enjoy.
But after careful scrutinization of the menu I came to the conclusion that my best option might just be to eat the menu, itself. H-m-m-m, fiber!
And then, listed under “Appetizers” on the first page of the menu was “Chicken Wings — Mild or Hot.”
The latter, of course — “Hot” — never entered my mind and would never, ever, enter my tummy. So I ordered ‘em “Mild” and if presentation counts for anything I will say that once our host delivered my wings, they did look magically delicious.
But after just one bite my eyes began to water so much that my wife couldn’t help but laugh until finally she reached over and tried a wing, herself — same reaction.
“Wow,” she said, still laughing and choking just a bit, “those ARE spicy!”
Really?
Oh well, I still had my bowl of chili con carne — a family-favorite treat that is a sort of soup — that our host had just placed in front of me, a bowl of soup that he assured me was “Mild” and not at all hot or spicy.
Our host was a nice young man. He had a friendly, honest smile and most importantly, he did not wink when he said my Triple-C soup would be good to eat.
Well, after just one bite and as my eyeballs now no longer just swelled with tears but also dangled from my sockets, altogether, my wife laughed even more. She tried not to chuckle at my “man of a thousand facial expressions,” but she just couldn’t help herself.
And so, as my wife sat there smiling and happy and picking at her own plate of food one bite at a time, I used my spoon to fish through my soup and pull out any and all offending ingredients — my mealtime version of gone fishing, catch and release.
If it was green, it was gone.
If it was red, I dropped it onto my napkin at which time I half-expected my napkin would begin to smolder and burn.
After a while our host came back and, get this, after seeing most of my meal still in front of me asked if I’d like to have a doggy bag to take it home, at which time take a guess who laughed, again. Oh, she tried to hide her face in her napkin, but I could see her “we’ve been married 32 years and this just never gets old,” reaction — proof positive that love nourished by laughter is the most healthy diet two people can share.
Well folks, suppertime came and went and it was time for us to pay the piper and go home. As I slipped my wallet back into my shirt pocket I felt a tiny object down inside my shirt. Reaching in, I pulled out a single wrapped Wint O Green LifeSaver mint, my favorite.
At last, some semblance of supper, however tiny it might be.
This time, I laughed, until I choked on it after I inadvertently swallowed it hard and whole.