MANISTEE —
Bently slept.
Resting comfortably on his right side he lay stretched out — nostrils taking in the intoxicating breeze that floated in from nearby Lake Michigan — and he paid no attention to the chorus of sparrows, blue jays and other birds that were singing their morning call to rise and shine.
Or perhaps he was paying attention to his feathered friends, having been taken hostage by their friendly whistles and chirps, so much so that he just had to stay put in la-la land.
Either way, the 10-year-old Dromedary camel lay motionless — sound asleep, to be sure — until a familiar friend approached carrying his breakfast — a hand full of hay.
“He’ll sleep until he sees me coming,” said Elise Abby of the Whispering Pines Traveling Zoo that has been a longtime favorite of the Manistee National Forest Festival, “and then he gets right up — breakfast always gets him up”
Bently and the nearly 60 other smaller animals are residents of the Reed City-based traveling zoo that is always a popular calling-card to the festival, including its Disney-like African serval cat named Jasper who sauntered back and forth.
Just a carrot’s toss away, Kelly the miniature zebu cow stretched, yawned and considered standing up — she did not, not yet. However, her daughter, Carolina, did, while at the same time prancing here and there was a goat named Trouble, who was already living up to his name.
All the while a 4-foot alligator named Oscar lay knee-deep — his knees, not mine — in his small blue swimming pool and if he, too, was still sleeping he was doing so with his eyes slightly open.
And so there you have it, definitive proof that for all the excitement, hoopla, carnival music, firecracker explosions and other senses-gonging goings-on, the family-friendly festival also delivered its fair share of soothing and relaxing moments when a person — or even a camel named Bently — might just lay back, turn nostrils to the wind, and catch 40 winks.
My wife, Jeanne, and I have been attending the Manistee National Forest Festival for 23 years now, always as a journalistic team — a writer and a photographer. Every year we join the crowds, dodge the crowds, get lost in the crowds and stop and interview those who make up those crowds. We see faces we recognize and a hundred times that number we don’t recognize. They share a common smile, though, and express a common shout of enjoyment and excitement.
Parades of patriotism will do that, you know.
And so will the snap, crackle and pop of fireworks.
And waving Old Glory.
And seeing grizzled ole’ war veterans standing tall and saluting Old Glory while wearing the uniforms they still button to their chins with pride and honor.
As I wrote last week in a story leading up to the festival, “… from start to finish and against an All American backdrop, the Manistee National Forest Festival will be painted red, white and blue with patriotic music, marching bands, carnival rides, a festive market place, fireworks and more.”
And so it was, “painted red, white and blue.”
And kind of a chocolate brown, too. After all, Bently had to be painted into the bigger picture, too.
The truth is, the 2023 Manistee National Forest Festival and Independence Day Parade was painted many colors — every color in the rainbow, and then some.
It was painted with firecracker boom boom booms and screaming carnival rides; bands root-toot-tooting their military marches; crafters and artisans selling their prizes; parade-goers twisting and turning to see what’s approaching next; traveling zoo animals — exotic and domestic — shoving and butting each other to snatch the next treat being offered by wide-eyed children, and droopy-eyed old writers such as myself.
And for those few who rose with the morning sun to walk among the menagerie as it lie sleeping — Bently being the sleepiest of them all — the festival became extra special.
But once Bently and his friends wobbled to their hooves to begin their day, the festival began to take life. Within a few hours it would become overwhelmed with the boom boom booms of firecrackers exploding, carnival rides churning and turning, marching bands root toot tooting what they root, toot, toot best, and so much more. Popcorn and cotton candy replaced peas and potatoes.
As I walked toward Bently Monday morning, he inched his way toward me, but when he saw I had no carrot to dangle in front of him, he continued to walk on by to where a child stood holding a carrot high and in plain sight.
Bently made a new friend that morning, alright. It just wasn’t me.
Still, it was a wonderful festival.