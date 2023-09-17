Ray Bradbury, one of the greatest writers of the 20th century or any other century for that matter, spoke quite candidly of when and where he received his education — in a library.
“When I was 19 years old I couldn’t go to college because I came from a poor family,” Bradbury said. “We had no money, so I went to the library at least three days a week — I read every possible book. At the age of 27 I (had) actually completed almost the entire library, instead of a university. So I got my education in the library and for free. When a person wants something, they will find a way to achieve it.”
Mr. Bradbury’s smorgasbord of great writing would come as a result for his great appetite for reading. Countless others who took stock in countless other professions learned that same lesson early-on, that to become good at anything one first needed to become a good reader, and those who didn’t learn that lesson in foresight, certainly learned it in hindsight.
Like Bradbury, longtime Ludington residents Bob and Carol Kosanovich, owners of Book Mark and Nautical Yarn, learned that lesson at a young age and they carried it over into their personal and professional lives. In a few weeks they would like to share that lesson — the importance of becoming a good reader at a young age — with the children of the community when they implement their “On Track Reader Tutoring Program” that will feature one of the nation’s foremost educators in early childhood reading on Sept. 29-30.
The unique program will instruct adults how to teach students in grades K-3 to improve their reading skills and it will be taught by Marcia Kosanovich, PhD, who is the CEO of MK Educational Research & Practice, will conduct the tutor training lessons at Book Mark in Ludington. Marcia is their daughter.
“A few years ago Michigan established a rule that third graders could not progress if they could not read at the third grade level,” Carol, who is a professor emeritus at Ferris State University, told me a few weeks ago. “Now we’re finally implementing it to help kids get over that hurdle so that they can progress to a higher grade. It’s important, it’s on everybody’s radar.”
So what can you do to help? Bob, Carol and Marcia are looking for adults — especially retired teachers — to take part in their early childhood reading program that will offer “quick assessments in foundational reading skills (that) will be administered to each student and lessons will focus on students’ instructional skills. Students will be tutored in small groups by volunteer tutors trained in the science of reading.”
The 30-45 minute reading lesson, said Carol, will include word recognition skills, language comprehension, and will include a snack for the youngsters.
“Language comprehension skills will be enhanced through interactive reading where the tutor will conduct a read aloud and facilitate a discussion about the story to enhance oral language and vocabulary knowledge,” reads a portion of a poster that has been placed throughout the community.
But before the “On Track Reader Tutoring Program” can reach out to the young readers it is looking to take in, it will first take in adults who will be trained to serve as qualified and trained tutors.
“We’d like to find retired teachers who will be interested in helping students to learn to read better. We have a website (those teachers) can contact,” said Bob. “A professional reading professor (Marcia Kosanovich) will be coming to town and training the teachers with the materials that Florida State University is going to provide as resources to the parents and the teachers of the kids.”
Carol said if their program to help those in grade K-3 who are struggling with their reading becomes a success, they would consider bringing it back in the future to help older students, and possibly even adults who have difficulty with reading.
The Kosanovich family’s reading program will be held at the Book Mark bookstore, located at 201 S. Rath Ave. The lessons will be offered after school beginning in October, at which time a bus will be available at Ludington Elementary School to transport the students to the Book Mark after school on the days the program will be offered (to be determined).
After those classes are completed, parents and caregivers will be responsible to pick the children up at a designated time. Volunteers can register for either training session — Friday, Sept. 29, or Saturday, Sept. 30 — by email at info@ontrackreader. Coffee, pastries and lunch will be provided.
What a wonderful gift the Kosanovich family is giving the community. Imagine, just imagine, the wondrous doors of imagination Bob and Carol — and their daughter, Marcia — are offering to unlock for your children by improving their reading skills.