Once a week or so my wife and I try to sit back to enjoy a movie night. Saturday night we did just that when we bought, online, the sports comedy, “Champions.”
Based on a true story, the plot follows the emotional day-to-day routines of a team of basketball players who live with “intellectual disabilities,” as described by advertisers, critics and in all honesty, by myself and I am quite sure just about everyone else who is reading this.
“Intellectual disabilities?” What a misleading stereotype. What a falsehood.
The basketball players who make up the team — quite appropriately, their official team name is “The Friends” — all live with these so-called “intellectual disabilities,” both in the film and in real life. They live with Down syndrome, traumatic brain injury, and more.
But as actress/dancer Madison Tevlin, who co-stars in the film, wrote on her Instagram account: “I have Down syndrome and it’s the least interesting thing about me.” Madison’s scene where she was practicing ballet — which she enjoys doing in real life — was particularly moving and to use her own words, “interesting.”
I’m not going to try and offer my take on the wisdom and insight Madison is telling us — teaching us, really — through that statement, rather I’ll just let her words speak for themselves.
However, I will say this, her words remind me that we all have “intellectual disabilities.” If you are a believer, the Beatitudes remind us of that; if you are not a believer, your actions and reactions do the same.
With another thought, what a fun week it was standing in the shadows of the Budweiser Clydesdales. And what big shadows they cast, too.
As I mentioned last week, Tad Reed and the Ludington Beverage Company did a wonderful thing in bringing the famous hitch team to Ludington to help the community celebrate its 150th birthday. My wife and I stood among the masses who gathered around the horses and we listened to their appreciative comments.
The week-long celebration, of course, was made possible through endless hours of planning and work done by an army of volunteers, civic and community leaders, and more. Their collective efforts delivered one of the most meaningful and enjoyable celebrations the community has ever experienced.
Ludington, you are a class act, through and through.
On a personal note I’d like to share the fact that over the weekend my wife and I had to have our sewer line replaced, or at least part of it.
It took two days for them to cut through our basement floor to get to the broken sewer line that lay hidden two feet down in clay so thick they all but needed picks to dig down to it. I was amazed watching them do their laborious work, which included meticulously placing a balloon-like tube that after a few hours hardened to be rock-like strong, inside the sewer line. That part of their work reminded me of what heart specialists do in angioplasty procedures.
Crude? Perhaps. But in watching the specialists of Salmon Sewer, Inc., of Manistee use such scientific methods to repair something as crude as a sewer line, got me to thinking — and appreciating — about the education and experience required to carry out such jobs and for that, may I just say thank you, too.
And just as I thanked Tad and his team for doing what they do for their community, and to all those who helped to make the Love Ludington festival the overwhelming success it was, and yes, even to my sewer line repair guys for returning flush to my life, I also want to thank you readers and advertisers of the Ludington Daily News, for your continued support.
And so, whoever you are thankful for today, may I suggest you reach out to them, and tell them. Who knows, you just might make their day.