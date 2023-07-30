How nice it is to see that my longtime newsroom colleague, Greg Gielczyk, has been selected for inclusion into the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan Hall of Honor.
Today, after a half-century of excellence in journalism, Greg continues to author sporting articles for the Ludington Daily News. To see him reporting from the sidelines of a football field, or taking up a position along the perimeter of a basketball court, or standing in foul territory of a baseball field — or at any other location where one sporting event or another is being played — lets you know that coverage of that event is in talented and trusted hands.
But such prestigious appreciation is nothing new for the lifelong resident of Manistee. In 2002, Greg was elected to the Manistee Saints Baseball Hall of Fame for his excellence in sports reporting and 15 years after that, in 2017, his alma mater – Manistee Catholic Central – elected him into that school’s Hall of Fame.
And while Greg has been and continues to be a winner in the arena of sports writing — his sports-related feature stories are the best of the best and have set a standard over the years the rest of us writers can only stand back and blush with envy over — the real winners have been and continue to be the thousands of young athletes that he’s written about in his 50-plus year career. Their scrapbooks, chock full of Greg’s writings and photos, will be family heirlooms for generations to come.
And while now is the time to once again say “congratulations, Greg,” it’s also again time to say, quite simply, “thank you, Greg.”
My wife and I got up early Saturday and, once again, carried our breakfast sandwiches to the Fifth Avenue Beach here in Manistee where we sat for half-hour and just appreciated the morning for what it was saying to us.
Though we planned to return home and attack a long list of chores, Jeanne decided that as long as we were at the beach, it would be a good time to take a good, long walk along the shoreline. And so, that is just what she did.
For those not familiar with that area there is a small, pond-like “Man Made Lake” that is located near the entrance to the Fifth Avenue Beach and Lighthouse Pier. And there are, to the north, south and east of that little lake, many houses and condominiums.
And and on Saturday morning at least one juvenile eagle, a little feathered fella’ that was living his morning just as Jeanne an I were – he was in no hurry to go anywhere, anytime soon.
So, Jeanne doing what she does quite well, stood just yards from the tree the young eagle was perched in and she took a series of pictures. And as she did, and as the eagle turned to its head to its left and then to its right as if it was patiently posing for pictures, I stood far away and appreciated the moment that was unfolding – like the eagle, itself, my wife was peacefully happy and by golly, once again, she got some spectacular photos.
Funny thing here, though we could have turned south to go back home and begin our morning chores, we turned north and traveled to the Cherry Hut for pie and ice cream. And then we traveled farther north to visit the Point Betsie Lighthouse.
And then … we turned back south to finally return home …
… but not before we visited Frankfort …
… and whatever picturesque stops we could find along our way.
If there is a point to be made, it is this: sometimes you just gotta’ tuck away your chore list and watch and pay no attention to what has to be done, just enjoy the day and the road in front of you.
Last week I read that another of my classmates, Tom Kingsbury, passed away. Tom was our Homecoming king in 1969; he was a fullback on our football team; he served as a paratrooper in the U.S. Army; he served in law enforcement for many, many years; and yet what I remember most about my friend was his smile.
Funny what you remember most about a person, isn’t it, and what I remember about Tom is that he was always smiling, or so it seemed. Tom was just a good, good guy, and I remember him most for smiling his way through life.
And so, once again, congratulations Greg. Your writing career has reflected the way you live your life — with truth and appreciation for all those you have crossed paths with.
And Jeanne, thank you for not holding me to a schedule, but rather joining me in taking a left turn when we both know we were supposed to take a right turn — it’s been fun.
And thank you Tom, for sharing your smile.