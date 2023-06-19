It’s been said the measure of a person is no matter how many times he or she is knocked down, they always get back up.
Yeah, right.
What happens when age, itself, knocks you down? Toss in the predicament of having bad knees, a bad back, a robust tummy and the worry of “I hope it doesn’t start to rain,” and the whole ordeal will make for a painful morning.
Or a comical one.
As I rolled to my left, and then to my right, and then back to my left, in an effort to gain the momentum I’d need simply to put myself into a sitting position, I laughed.
And as I put both my hands to one side of my body and tried to push myself up so I could gain a good balance on my knees, I laughed some more.
Once I got to my knees, I rested. After all, I had no place to go, no deadline to meet — though I rarely meet my deadlines, anyway — and I had no cat to feed, at least not immediately.
So, I rested on my knees. And I laughed a bit more.
Finally, after grunting and groaning and pushing here and sucking it in there, I managed to get onto my knees and I stood up, that is I stood up until I lost my balance and fell backward, again.
This time it wasn’t funny.
Repeating all the above moves I finally managed to get back onto my feet and the first thing I did, of course, was to look around to see how many others might be looking on. But there was no one to share in my humility.
Walking over to the steps I turned and carefully sat down. I had no aches or pains. No bones were sticking out. I wasn’t bleeding. For me, it had been a successful adventure, or more precisely, a misadventure.
Now I don’t fall all that often any more, just every now and then when I’m not paying attention to the ruts in the pathway or the divots in the lawn. And, over the years, I have taught myself how to fall safely, so much so I give a new meaning to the saying, “stop, drop and roll.”
My purpose for writing this is quite simple, it’s to point out — and admit — that as we get older, we just can’t do the things we did when we were young, at least not with the same flamboyance and total lack of concern.
Rather, as we get older – and older and older and older – walking in and around ruts and divots in the ground can be like walking through a minefield. At least it has been that way for me.
For several years I simply could not walk with any comfort, whatsoever, and certainly not with any sense that my next step might be the one to cause me to crumble to the ground. But, after getting a total knee replacement one year ago last week, I’m back to walking again like when I was young, or at the least, younger.
And so, I walk and I walk until … I don’t pay attention to the ruts and divots in front of me and I take a tumble. No problem, like I said, I’ve taught myself how to fall with only a minimal amount of collateral damage being done, though the pain of embarrassment can be, well, painful in and of itself.
But I’ve gotten used to the latter. Embarrassment has become my friend, my walking companion. And if such embarrassment has taught me anything it’s taught me how to laugh at myself.
And in regards to that, I laugh a lot. And as I sat on the ground, I laughed because I knew I had gotten away with it — my wife had not seen what had happened. And since she looks over my shoulder like Florence Nightingale, Sister Teresa and the IRS all rolled into one — oh yeah, the IRS looks over my shoulder, alright, doesn’t it look over everyone’s shoulder? — I rarely sustain an owie that goes unnoticed.
And I’m not going to tell her about this latest little adventure, either — she’ll never know (and I’d appreciate it if none of you tell her, either).
There is no moral to this story. Heck, I lost my morals a long time ago. Or maybe the moral could be that when you’re young and you fall down and get back up — big deal. You’re young. You’re supposed to get back up.
But when you’re old and you get knocked down by the ruts and divots of life and you get back up — by yourself and with no help from your wife, your neighbors, or EMS — it IS a big deal.
Oh yeah, I did it baby — I got back up!