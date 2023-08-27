They are, without fail, our real BFF.
To be more honest, they are our BFFFFFFF — our Best Furry Fuzzy Funny Fabulous Fantastic Friends Forever.
Oops, can’t forget Faithful. So what does that make ‘em now, our BFFFFFFFF?
No doubt about it, our pets are the most loyal and faithful friends we’ll ever have.
Last night our cat Kaboodle did as she always does: she jumped up in bed with Jeanne and I, crawled between us, crawled on top of us, reached out and slapped at our hands in a playful manner whenever we moved our hands beneath the blankets and then, after a few minutes and only after she got bored, she jumped down and left the room.
And so, because Kaboodle has Jeanne and I well trained, we started counting the minutes until she’d return with a gift — it usually only takes just a minute, or two.
And sure enough Kaboodle returned, meowing at the top of her little lungs all the way up the stairs, across our Christmas room and into our bedroom where she continued to yell at us until she dropped her gift at the foot of our bed and then and only then did she jump back onto the bed, flop down into a ball and begin to wash herself, before she went to sleep.
Sure enough, when we got up this next morning, there was the gift she brought us positioned at the foot of our bed like the treasure it was intended to be — a straw.
For the longest time Kaboodle has searched out for either a straw or an ink pen that she can bring one or the other to as a good-night offering — a treasure. As a matter of fact, that has become so routine that in order to hasten her search and so that we can get to sleep we simply leave one or the other on top of my desk, or in some other obvious place, to make it easier for her.
Either way, once she goes on her little adventure to retrieve her gift for us — and of course, to announce it to us — the three of us can go to sleep.
If our days end in that manner, and they do, they begin in another.
Every morning Kaboodle will jump onto my desk and lay on whatever newspapers and notes I’m trying to read as I’m typing a story and she’ll roll onto her back, point all four paws into the air, and she’ll meow, once — her way of letting me know she’s ready to have her tummy rubbed.
Which I do, of course, because she has me that well trained.
And as I’m sitting there rubbing her tummy with my left hand and trying to type my story with my right hand, she’ll leave me no room for error. If I don’t rub her tummy just the way she taught me, she’ll be kind enough to dig her claws to turn my left hand. Believe me, such acupuncture is not at all healing.
Anyway, I scream, she laughs, and we both get on with our day.
And only after she’s had enough — after I’ve rubbed all the love and warmth and caring into her tubby tummy that one friend can do for another — she’ll sit up and eat her portion of my breakfast sandwich. I’m sorry, of our breakfast sandwich. And as James Bond would say, she’ll do so in a “nibbled, not chomped” manner.
Then we’ll start our day — I work, Kaboodle naps. And naps. And naps.
She’ll nap until 3 p.m. or so when she’ll get up from the back of our couch and walk into my den, meow three our four times and then turn and walk out onto our front porch where she’ll jump up onto the shelf where our plants are getting sunshine and she’ll look out and wait until Jeanne — her real BFF — who’ll get home about 90 minutes later.
And every time — not just every now and then, but every time — when Jeanne finally does get home and walks up the five steps of our porch to get to the window where Kaboodle is impatiently waiting on the other side, Jeanne will reach out and touch the glass, at which time Kaboodle will rub her forehead on the glass and continue doing so until Jeanne comes through the door when she’ll jump down and then she’ll happily weave her way between my wife’s legs as she as walks through the house.
“How was your day?” Jeanne will ask Kaboodle as she reaches down to rub her forehead. And Kaboodle will purr and purr and purr and, oh well, just make a gosh-awful, giddy, teenager in love embarrassment of herself.
“And how is Dave doing?” my wife will ask.
“Dave? Dave who?” Kaboodle will say.
Come to think of it, in regards to Kaboodle, I have a couple more Fs to add.
Freaky comes to mind. So does Fickle. And …
… Funny.
Yep, Funny. Our pets — our BFFFFFFFFFFF — sure can be Funny, can’t they?