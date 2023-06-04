On a dark December night in 2004 my wife and I sat happily — and in a whole lot in awe — atop the colorful Budweiser Clydesdale hitch team’s wagon in Manistee. In the few days prior we spent several afternoons and evenings with the hitch team as it prepared for its participation in the Manistee Sleighbell Parade and Old Christmas Weekend.
During the daytime, and while my wife was at work, I spent a few mornings with the legendary horses as they sauntered back and forth on the cold sands of the Fifth Avenue Beach, with port city’s historic lighthouse serving as a backdrop. How special it was to see those spectacular horses in such a serene setting, away from the big city lights and big crowds, at peace with the brotherhood of the morning, and to hear the gentle roll of Lake Michigan waters that were keeping pace with their own nice and easy gait.
Thanks to the Reed family of Ludington and the Ludington Beverage Company — owner/operator Budde Reed worked tirelessly to bring the Clydesdales back to the area — the hitch team was in Manistee to take part in our annual Victorian-themed Christmas weekend, where it was hoped the Clydedales would help to draw even more visitors to the festival. Well, they did, with post-festival estimates placing those numbers to be between 15,000 and 20,000 — the largest parade crowd, ever, because those near-mythical horses draw massive crowds, wherever they go.
Who among us don’t pause whatever we’re doing whenever a Budweiser Clydesdale hitch team commercial comes on TV, especially at Christmas time.
Well folks, they’re back. Those All-American horses that have become as much part of our great American fabric as apple pie and baseball will appear in Ludington all week — and in Manistee for one evening (Thursday evening) — as part of the Love Ludington celebration. Their inclusion in a parade through Ludington on Friday will mark their most anticipated public appearance, though they also will make a fully-hitched walk through Stearns Park on Saturday (5-7 p.m.), where the public will get to witness, up close and personal, just how special the bond is between horse and handler.
And, once again, at the center of it all it’s the Reed family that stands front and center in bringing the hitch team back to Ludington, this time with fourth-generation Ludington Beverage Company co-owner and operator Tad Reed leading the way.
By the way, the Ludington Beverage Company is celebrating a special anniversary, all its own.
“We very specifically made the request to assist and help celebrate Ludington’s sesquicentennial, so even had this not been our 90th birthday we still would have made that request,” Tad told me a few weeks ago. “We want to say, ‘happy birthday, congratulations’ to Ludington, and ‘thank you for 90 years of support of Ludington Beverage.’”
Like his uncle Budde and great-uncle Budde and great, great-uncle Leo did in the years and decades before, Tad zeroed in on the notion of giving back to his community — Ludington — is important both personally, and professionally. And the gift of bringing the beloved Clydesdale hitch team back to his community for this reason — its 150th anniversary celebration that is being called ‘Love Ludington’ — or for any reason, for that matter, is a gift Tad and co-owner Rick Tyndall didn’t want to miss out on.
Indeed, what an anniversary gift the Reed family and the Ludington Beverage Company is giving their community, and all those who come to visit Ludington in the coming days.
Over my career as a journalist I’ve taken flight in a B-17 bomber for a story, in a Korean War MASH bubble canopy helicopter for another and in a hot air balloon — the latter two flights alongside my wife, Jeanne — but to “take flight” with the Budweiser Clydesdale hitch team in 2004 was as wonderful and memorable as any of those other assignments.
Thank you for that gift, Budde. And Tad, thank you for bringing your hitch team — yes, it is your hitch team, son — back to Ludington to be welcomed and witnessed by so many.
And just as an FYI, folks, the Budweiser hitch team’s schedule this week includes Tuesday, arrival in Ludington, no shows, stabling at the Mason County Fairgrounds; Wednesday, prep days, no shows; Thursday, travel to Manistee; Friday, downtown Love Ludington Parade, 5-7 p.m. full hitch; Saturday, full hitch will start at Loomis Street boat launch and parade through Stearns Park, 5-7 p.m.; Sunday, Mason County Fairgrounds, general public showing, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., no hitch.
Happy anniversary, Ludington.