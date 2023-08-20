For you Michiganders who unhesitantly use your hand as a map, I grew up two knuckles over from the left and three knuckles down — just one knuckle left of being dead center in Mitten State.
Surrounded by a patchwork of farmlands and lilliputian-size communities — mine was Reed City — I grew up in a town where doors were left unlocked at night, keys were left in the ignition, and sock hops and soda fountains were in style as much as flat-top haircuts, licorice whips and Saturday morning Western serials on black ‘n white TVs.
And we dreamed — I dreamed — of getting away and escaping to the seashore, to where the gulls squawk and where great ships create their own sort of traffic jam at the edge of the horizon. I dreamed of what life might be like to live and work in a coastal community.
Well, the tickles and fickles fate being what they are, that dream of mine has come true — seven times.
First came the Pacific Ocean community of San Diego, where, thanks to Uncle Sam and the U.S. Navy, I was invited to live there for several months in 1970 — boot camp, Radioman A School and the such. For a small-town boy who only knew of lakes that you could row across, to dig my toes into the sands of the beaches of the Pacific Ocean was gosh darn overwhelming.
And then, again thanks to my favorite uncle, he moved me — all expenses paid — to Pearl Harbor and Honolulu and to where I would live for the next three years. It was there that I learned to surf — I was terrible at it — and snorkel. The wonders below the waters of Haunama Bay were out of this world.
It was also while working as a radioman at the Communications Center Pearl Harbor where I reinforced my admiration and appreciation for those who wear the uniform of our country, such patriotic emotions my World War II veteran dad instilled in me from early on.
Visiting the USS Arizona Memorial and Punchbowl Cemetery — the latter officially recognized as the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific where famed World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle was re-interred four years after that war ended — certainly stirred my soul in ways that make me restless, still today.
And it was while living in the barracks at Pearl Harbor that I developed a love — a sense of urgency, really, as it became a way for finding peace during the God-awful days of the Vietnam War — for getting up early to be part of the quiet start-of-the-day. And in walking to work along Destroyer Row where the great ships slept in anchor and where all was quiet became such an early-morning routine that would stay with me the rest of my life.
Later, when I returned to civilian life and became a reporter, I lived for a couple years in St. Petersburg, Florida, where I provided freelance sports and feature stories to the Times. And of course, I got to know the waters and beaches of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean, too.
Then, given the opportunity to be editor at my hometown newspaper back in Reed City — the Herald-News — I returned to good ole’ two knuckles over from the left and three knuckles down, where I led that small staff for a number of years. And though we would go on to win Newspaper of the Year twice, I would bounce back and forth between that weekly paper and our parent daily paper in Big Rapids; before management transferred my wife and I to their sister daily newspaper in Manistee, where we both worked for about a dozen years, or so.
That catches you up to the here and now.
My wife and I still live in Manistee — and we probably always will — and we provide feature stories and photographs for newspapers and magazines in Ludington, Pentwater and Traverse City – coastal communities that for me are numbers four, five, six and seven.
But it is coastal community No. 4 — Manistee — where I now begin my days just as I learned to do in Hawaii more than 50 years ago: get up early, greet the sunrise and take in the sea breeze. And with Lake Michigan being the quintessential inland sea that it is, to live and work in such a coastal community is quite satisfying.
I’m pretty sure my childhood dream to live and work in a coastal community where lighthouse fog horns scream their warnings to incoming and passing ships, and where the horizon melts into the sea, has come true, alright — seven times.
And yet this needs to be emphasized with absolute “truth in journalism” awareness, I miss good ole’ two knuckles over from the left and three knuckles down Reed City.
For it was there where I learned to dream.