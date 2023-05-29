So, the SS Badger is celebrating its 70th anniversary, huh? In regards to its marriage to the City of Ludington, that means the grand ole’ ship is celebrating its platinum anniversary.
And the House of Flavors is celebrating its 75th, the traditional diamond anniversary, if ever there was one.
And the Ludington Beverage Company is celebrating its 90th anniversary? That would be a granite celebration, the very definition of a rock solid business and community partner, to be sure.
And now comes Ludington — the pearl of the Lake Michigan shoreline — which turns 150 years old. As we have been reading for some time now, that is called a sesquicentennial celebration, or for a person with poor spelling skills such as myself, that’s a real nightmare title.
On one hand and in the great scheme of things, all the above anniversaries and observations are pretty young, to be sure.
On the other hand, such celebrations — here and now — make me wonder what future generations might find when they plow away their own blowing sands.
Fifty years from now, when the City of Ludington celebrates its 200th birthday — its bicentennial — what will the community look like?
And then, 150 years from now when it celebrates its 300th birthday — its tricentennial — how much more will it have changed?
With the way more and more people who are seeking solitude and sanity in their lives are flocking to Ludington and its surrounding areas, it won’t surprise me if the City of Ludington’s eastern most beltline might not be extended all the way to the western edge of the City of Scottville. And Scottville just might be extended all the way over to Custer. And Custer? That just might become a bustling community, all its own.
What decisions will our children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren make that will be for the benefit of these communities — our communities?
Oh, the City of Ludington and its surrounding area of farmlands and forest lands all are going to grow, alright, perhaps more than we ever can imagine. After all, just think what our ancestors who date back 70 and 75 and 90 and 150 years might think if they saw our community, today?
And if you really want to do some nifty dreaming, try to imagine what the City of Ludington might look like 350 years from now when it celebrates its 500th anniversary — its quincentennial.
Who knows, where there is now one life-size, full color statute of a Budweiser horse standing tall outside the Ludington Beverage Company, perhaps future generations of the Reed family might add another such marvelous statute, and then another, and another, until a full hitch team — complete with a full-size wagon and Dalmatian mascot — might greet visitors. How cool would that be?
The House of Flavors might feature 500 flavors of ice cream. I’ll stick with plain ol’ strawberry. Sterns Park might have a multi-level parking garage to take care of the thousands of beach-goers that will flock to the shoreline. It could happen.
Long retired and stricken from active service, the SS Badger might be serving as a moored museum. What a marvelous museum it will be.
But for now, let’s party! Let’s celebrate the SS Badger’s 70th anniversary, House of Flavors 75th, Ludington Beverage Company’s 90th and the City of Ludington’s 150th. Tomorrow and all the days that will follow will get here, soon enough.