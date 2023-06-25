To misquote Shakespeare: They Came, We Saw, They Conquered.
Sixteen energetic and entertaining pianists took to center stage at the Ludington Area Center for the Arts recently and all delivered spirit-capturing performances.
Ranging in ages from 7 to 70 — most are years from getting their driver’s licenses and voting — the pianists are students of the Cheryl R. Whitehead Piano Studio. My wife, Jeanne, and I went down to support our unofficially adopted grandson, Silas, who is very, very special to us. But from start to finish, we found each and every performer to be special in their own right, and we applauded each and every one of them, just as their families and friends supported and applauded them, too.
“Everyone here is an editor, a performer, a pianist and in some cases, like Silas Shelton, a composer,” Cheryl told the audience afterward. “That’s what it is about — a lifelong love of music.”
Little Elsa Lundin, who walked to the front of the stage, smiled, and then bowed to the crowd very proper-like, played “Firefly” and “Sailing in the Sun,” both by Faber.
She was followed by Anya Lubana, who performed “Twinkle, Twinkle” and “Vikings,” by Helen Marlais. Anya ran her knuckles down the keys in a most delightful way to end “Twinkle, Twinkle.”
Next to take a seat at the piano bench was Gavin Eiserman, who — with no sheet music in front of him — knocked out “Ferris Wheel” and “The Haunted Mouse” by Nancy Faber.
Avonlea Johnson, who wore a dress adorned with musical notes and cowboy boots, played “Forest Song” by Faber and “Little Bird Lost” by Lynn Freeman Olson. The last note she played lingered and lingered until finally, it just faded away.
Seraphina Embury, who wore colorful string bracelets on both her right wrist and right ankle, was next to take the stage, where she played “It’s that Parrot Again” and “Sioux Warrior,” both by Helen Marlais.
Jack Provenzano, wearing a gray suit jacket, was the sixth young pianist to answer the call to perform, hammering out “Feelin’ Good” by Robert Vandall. “Hammering out?” You betcha’. Young Jack nailed it, alright.
And No. 7 on the program was the aforementioned Silas Shelton, who my wife and I held in our arms when he was just weeks old — we’ve held him and hugged him, ever since — because we are friends with his parents. Silas began his two-song set with “Galway Piper” by Alfred, and finished with a song he, himself, composed that he calls “Wind in the Meadow.” I would learn a few days later at his Little League baseball game that his Great-Grandma Reid named that song. After Silas bowed to the crowd and he walked past me to return to his seat, we reached out to each other and brushed knuckles — messages delivered, and accepted.
Miles Smith performed next, playing “Navajo Legend,” by Lynn Freeman Olsen.
And so, the list of performers continued:
Arlette Embury played the Canadian Folk Song “Land of the Silver Birch,” and followed that with “Morning,” by Edvard Grieg.
Isaac Embury, who sat at the bench and stretched like he was about to run a race, played “New World Discovery,” by Martha Mier.
John Reed, who joked with the audience he “was the old man” of the show, played Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Fantasia in d minor.” To say the crowd appreciated his performance, would be an understatement — his youthful energy could be seen, and heard. As John stood in front of the audience, he smiled and gave two thumbs up.
Ellie Cooper played “Skye Boat Song,” which is a Scottish Folk Song that she arranged, and “Gymnopedie No. 1,” by Eric Satie. She, too, played with no sheet music.
Anderson Riemer played Musio Clementi’s “Sonata Op. 36 No. 1,” and “Interstellar,” by Haus Zimmer. Anderson arranged the latter presentation, himself. Both of his performances were weighted with strength and style.
Olivia Olson played “A Narnia Lullaby,” by Harry Gregson Williams, and “Dragons of the Sky,” by Gretchen Ratke.
Sam Reisterer, wearing a light blue suit jacket, smiled a beaming smile as he looked down at the keys as his music faded from “Rain,” by Tom Gerou, and followed that with “Little Shepherd,” by Claude Debussy.
Finally, Kaitlin Carlson couldn’t help but giggle as she had trouble pronouncing the name of the second song she would play (it took me three attempts just to type it). She opened with “First Loss,” by Robert Schumaan, and finished with the tongue-twisting “Il Maestro y Lo Scolare,” by Josef Hayden. And because that latter song title translates to “The Teacher and the Student,” Kaitlin was joined at the piano by her teacher, Cheryl, and together the two delivered a meaningful, memorable performance.
What a night it was. My wife and I went to be part of a piano recital by Silas, and we joyfully got to be included in the same with 15 others. It wasn’t just a good night, it was a great night.
And getting back to the baseball game Silas played a few days later. As I sat next to him on the bench he was introducing me to some of his teammates. And this is “Dream Maker,” Silas said of one of those players. “That’s what I call him, “Dream Maker.”
“And what is your nickname?” I asked Silas.
“I don’t have one.”
“Well then, I think I’ll call you ‘The Composer.’”
Looking down at the ground, Silas kicked some dirt. And he smiled.
“Do you like that?” I asked.
Suddenly supporting a slightly red face, Silas nodded his head – yes.