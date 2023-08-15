Today, I’m trying something new. I am trying to dictate this column. Impending hand surgery has me wondering about how I will to write for a couple weeks while the hand is heavily bandaged.
Will I type one-handed or figure out dictation?
Writing is a personal process.
Some write using pen or pencil on paper.
Over the years of working the news rooms, I progressed from handwriting on paper, to using manual and then electric typewriters and finally word processing on a keyboard and ultimately on personal computers. Sometimes, I peck out short blurbs on my phone, though I dislike doing so.
Writing on a computer has become very natural. I don’t think about the process; I just think about what I want to get down.
Taking my dominant right hand out of that process seems like asking a quarterback to throw with his non-dominant hand. Fortunately, no linebacker is trying to knock me on my rear as I write.
Still, I decided today to try dictation. It’s not natural to me at all.
Often, I read my columns aloud after they’re written before submitting them to catch rough or awkward spots. Now I’m reversing that process dictating them into my cellphone or computer.
Welcome to the 20th century, Mr. Not-So-High-Tech.
I dictated this first column into my cell phone’s voice-to-text-message feature while standing on my porch as it rains Monday evening.
The woods are pretty quiet, with only leaf rustle and the drip, drip, drip from the showers now finished making noise.
It sounds and feels like autumn with a chill in the air and a darkness that can’t be described as summery. Mushrooms are popping up around the yard like a scene out of an old Disney cartoon.
I’m talking faster than I can type. I’m trying not to look at the screen to see the translation. It won’t be perfect. I wonder, will it be good enough?
What you’re reading, though is not exactly how the phone translated my talk into type.
If it was, the paragraph you are now reading would be purely unintelligible gibberish rather than – somewhat intelligent gibberish?
I’m not sure what I said reading the transcript. It makes my terrible handwriting and not-so-good ty typing seem passable.
Still, overall, the transcribed rough draft gave me a start.
We interrupt this column to note the transcriptionist must have had enough. From this point on, most of the sentences in the transcript were unintelligible – even worse than the writer sometimes is.
I’m editing the column via-keyboard. I’m fixing what I want to keep, deleting a lot and rewriting entirely the unintelligible paragraphs.
The transcription program automatically substitutes “gonna” for going to and “gotta” for have to. I try not to say “gonna” or “gotta” and rarely use either when writing. The phone transcriber apparently is neither old school, nor AP style and is gonna do what it wants, or gotta do what it is programmed for.
Annoying.
Clearly, much editing is needed, both because dictating a column is different and because of the quirks of the transcription.
It’s changed many words completely. Maybe I need better diction, though I was trying to speak clearly and distinctly.
It failed on determining sentence breaks turning paragraphs into single sentences.
Clearly, if this program is going to work, I will have to edit very soon after dictating so I can fix errors in transcription before I forget what I intended.
Technology has its place, though. I will try to master this new process.
I think I have to rewire my brain a bit, too, to succeed. I may have to try a different program as I prepare for one-handed work in a week.
We’ll give it a try. Gonna. Gotta.
Thank you for participating in this test as a reader.
Remember to enjoy these last weeks of summer. Don’t take anything for granted. Every day is a gift. Use each and enjoy each as best you can.
There we have it: the first partially-dictated “On the Other Hand” column. I now enter the 20th Century, office skills-wise, in 2023.
Until next time.