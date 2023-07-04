Can it really be the day after the Fourth of July?
That’s what the calendar says.
Here’s hoping your holiday was enjoyable.
Now for a few brief observations that flashed through my thoughts recently.
FUELING CONFUSION
Can auto manufactures agree on which side of the vehicle for the fueling port?
Most American vehicles fill from the driver’s side.
Subarus — and a lot of them are out there — fill from the passenger side. Why?
It makes for needless congestion at gas pumps. Instead of everyone pulling through in the same direction to the next available pump, some have to come in 180-degrees opposite of the others.
It’s like Democrats and Republicans designed the different vehicles and can’t agree to even that common sense solution that would benefit everyone — gas is filled from only the right or only the left no matter the make of the vehicle.
Or maybe, for the conspiracy-minded, it’s a ploy to make all welcome plug-in electrical vehicles.
Or not — since apparently the manufactures haven’t settled on a universal plug type, either.
SMOKIN’
Speaking of hopes, let’s hope the wildfire smokescreens are done – or soon done — for the year.
The smoke-hazed skies have been strange, eerie and a reminder that we all share the same air, no matter where on Earth we live.
It also reminded me of the pollution from the pre=Clean Air Act days of growing up near Detroit.
For my freshman year of high school, I commuted with my dad and a couple of his fellow Michigan Bell co-workers who lived in the suburbs to downtown Detroit during the school year. Salesian High was located just off Woodward and I-94 north of downtown.
On certain days while driving “the ditch” — the freeway is at a lower elevation than the rest of the streets — plumes of industrial smoke rolled down into the traffic. Driving with the windows down — air conditioning wasn’t common yet — we’d roll up the windows as we approached. Still, it smelled, burnt the, eyes, too.
The skyline as seen from the west, often was in a haze reminiscent of what was seen last week from wildfire smoke drifting down from Canada.
Some who gripe about environmental laws, reminiscing of the good-old-days before pollution controls, may have selective memory or might not have lived the reality many others did.
Clear, clean air is better than a smoky, potentially toxic haze — whether from wildfires or industrial pollution.
HANDS-FREE IS OK BY ME
I, for one, am glad talking on a hand-held device while driving is now illegal in Michigan.
Not only will we all be safer if the law is obeyed, driving should be more pleasant, too.
Distracted drivers pose a risk to themselves and others. They also mess up traffic flow, often by changing speeds without realizing it as they get more lost in conversation.
It can endanger and aggravate neighboring drivers.
Will it be a bit inconvenient?
Fortunately, my vehicles are equipped with hands-free options and I find them far easier to use than holding a phone to my ear, though at times I still did that.
Maybe we’ll all have to remember the Red Green Man’s Prayer: “I’m a man. I can change. If I have to.”
Well, now we — men and women — have to.
We can do it.
SUMMER STRETCH
We’re in it. Summer is here. The living’ is easy, according to the song, though that’s far from true for many.
Still, evening walks along the water are to savor. Morning coffee on the deck, is too.
The hammock calls some afternoons.
So do the kayaks, cameras, fishing equipment, and other outdoor equipment.
Gatherings on the deck or quiet time on the water call, too.
I propose a ban on meetings until fall — late fall, like November. A guy can dream.
Daydream a bit, too.
Enjoy the coming weeks.
Some things don’t change.