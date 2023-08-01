It’s summertime and the living is supposed to be easy, the song says.
I had hoped a mellow summer would rub off on politicians and the citizenry.
The living isn’t bad, but you wouldn’t know that listening to political babble.
Those seeking power at any cost continue to drive wedges into this nation, risking splitting the nation so deeply it can’t be put back together again.
Pursuit of personal political power too often drives them. Service, humility, grace, statesmanship and cooperation are given lip service as a means to further ambition, not to find the best way forward.
Rule of law is only a political slogan, to be distorted whenever it fits their needs.
The flag is a symbol to be used in defense of what is sometimes indefensible, if you believe in the promise the United States of America represents.
Freedom, many cry, even as they try to restrict others’ freedoms because it doesn’t fit their views.
We must do better.
We must regain a semblance of balance.
We must center down or risk becoming so unstable we topple ourselves.
Pundits and national media still miss the important role of “eat-your-vegetables” reporting on how we govern ourselves and explaining its intricacies to people.
Instead, they focus on candy of the horse race of campaigns.
It’s easier.
It’s more dramatic.
It’s more fun.
It likely leads some to become part of a circle in the orbit of a politician they cover who schmoozes them.
Citizen consumers, too, bear responsibility.
We like the entertainment of the campaign. Too often we ignore the less glamorous governing process where compromise is important and where crossing political lines can lead to a win for citizens, even if unpopular at the moment with one, both or all caucuses wishing to win it all.
Many pundits say the center is dead.
Some claim the silent majority is on the side of conservatives.
Others say it is on the side of progressives.
I don’t know where it is. But because it doesn’t make a lot of noise, the TV cameras and politicians go to where the noise is — to the extremes and the vocal.
We need to find that center again, to nourish it, to support it, to listen to it, even if it is quiet and less bombastic.
Faith in our institutions is waning, crumbling. That’s true of Congress, the presidency and the courts. And the media.
Our U.S. Supreme Court was artificially pushed to be far more conservative than the nation’s population. It is out of sync with the people it serves.
We don’t need more liberal justices — we need more apolitical justices willing to seek truth and fairness as intended, not be a toady for a political wing of the nation.
We don’t need media tilting coverage one way or another. We need more reporting; less speculation. We need accountability and also a willingness to acknowledge successes by those who govern, without regard to political preference.
We need a center. A balance. A fulcrum from which to pivot to what is good and away from what isn’t.
There will always be political differences.
There will always be social and cultural differences.
There will always be conservative views and liberal or progressive ones.
Sometimes, one side or the other will be correct. Sometimes, the other side will be.
Sometimes one side or the other will have a program, approach or fix that solves something to serve the general good. Sometimes the other side will.
No one is infallible.
No one is above the law. Neither a former president, nor a president’s son.
In politics and governing, we need to remember lessons learned young:
• Two wrongs don’t make a right.
• Be polite.
• Wait your turn.
• Respect others.
• Don’t take more than your share.
And, remember the Golden Rule to treat others as one would want to be treated isn’t just for Sunday School.
Apologizing when appropriate isn’t a sign of weakness. Nor is forgiveness.
Character and strength aren’t determined by the vileness of attacks on others.
Politics, they say, isn’t for the feint-hearted.
We need less politics, though, and more governing for the good of all.
At least, that’s how I see it this summer of 2023.
I could be wrong.
What do you think?