What do you get a city that’s turning 150?
Does Hallmark make a sesquicentennial birthday card appropriate for the City of Ludington’s 150th?
Is it more enjoyable looking forward or backward?
For many, looking back on a shared history, learning about a place one calls home, checking on the price of bread over the years back when grocery stores advertised weekly in the local paper, are be enjoyable ways to encounter history.
As the old Virginia Slims campaign proclaimed, Ludington, you’ve come a long way, baby!
The 1989 Loretta Lynn album title more appropriately catches the spirit: “We’ve Come A long Way, Baby.” An anthem to equality of the sexes, the song speaks of going forward sharing decision-making and becoming full partners.
It’s a better fit for a community.
The City of Ludington bears the surname of a businessman of old. Yet, the community’s shared history, shared identity, shared natural beauty and its soul or spirit embodies its many citizens including non-residents who built and support the community in so many ways.
Lumberman James Ludington, who originally platted the Village of Ludington, put family names on many of its streets, and on the post office when established, made a donation that may have helped place his name on the city when established in 1873. Consider it a 19th Century version of Comerica buying naming rights to the pro baseball stadium in Detroit.
Still, the soul of each institution is entrusted to the supporters of the respective endeavors — those living, working and aiding the city, now, before and in the decades to come just like the players, team managers and employees, and fans carry the soul of the Tigers in Detroit.
Relatively unknown citizens who worked in the lumber mills of Ludington, or the carferries over the decades, who opened and owned businesses and those who staffed businesses helping them succeed, who taught school, or were part of churches, organizations and neighborhoods are among the thousands who help this community thrive.
Mayors and city councilors play important roles. So do Department of Public Works crews, firefighters, law enforcement, office staff, cemetery sextons, planners, voters, taxpayers and volunteers.
Core cities, whether big like Chicago or smaller like Ludington, serve and rely also on their neighbors outside their city limits. Take away Ludington’s nearby townships and the city would be much less than it is. And vice-versa. The townships without the city would be less, too.
But this weekend is the City of Ludington’s party. Activities abound. No gift required.
Catch what you can.
After all, it’s not every day one can celebrate a sesquicentennial.
Joan Young to complete NCT hike June 18
Former Ludington Daily News “Get Off the Couch” columnist Joan Young plans to complete her second hike of the entire 4,800-mile North Country Trail, June 18.
You’re invited to walk the last few miles with her or to greet her upon her arrival at Timber Creek where the North Country Trail crosses U.S. 10 in Lake County several miles east of the Mason-Lake County line that afternoon.
Those wanting to walk the last 6 miles can join Joan at the Centerline Road trail crossing west of Mack Road at about 11:30 a.m. on June 18. Or, join in the walk for the final 3 miles at the Eighth Street crossing, also west of Mack Road, at about 12:45 p.m. Both sites are in Lake County.
Later that afternoon, after the celebration ends at Timber Creek, the Spirit of the Woods NCT Trail Chapter Joan is a member of, will host a potluck meal at a cabin near the Vince Smith Bridge with the chapter providing the pulled pork. Joan said all are welcome, but RSVP to Loren at bachlobach@gmail.com.
Joan set off on the hike heading south and east from near her Scottville area home before Christmas 2021. She hoped to complete the hike in its entirety by Christmas 2022. Severe winter weather in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula and other factors forced her to leave the trail this past winter.
She’s now filling in gaps missed in the UP due to heavy snow.
A North Country Trail legend, Joan wrote an award-winning book about her adventures completing in 2010 the trail that crosses eight states (including 1,150 meandering miles in Michigan) in what is called “section hikes, She is the first woman to do so. (She’s written a series of adventure mysteries, too.)
I’m in awe of her accomplishments. I feel pretty virtuous when I get my 10,000 steps in a day. NCT offers badges for hiking 100 miles of its trail in a year. 4,800 miles? In my dreams.
Bravo, Joan Young! What an accomplishment that you are about to complete — the old-fashioned way: one step at a time.