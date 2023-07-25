Why is watching waves lap a shoreline so mesmerizing?
Is it something elemental to humans?
An intersection of water (lake or stream), gas (the air of the atmosphere) and solids (a sandy Great Lakes shoreline, or a lush streamside or inland lake shoreline)?
Add energy from the sunshine and wind.
Include light from the sun or stars.
Season with mystical magic from fog bank, or the intergalactic core of the Milky Way in the night sky.
Then take it all in.
The scene connects with all the senses.
Sight is but one.
The sound of the water soothes – unless it’s a storm-powered froth of white-caps that pound the shore then it might astound.
The smell of water, damp sand, vegetation or maybe suntan lotion or sunblock on a summer’s day wafts by.
One can feel the breeze brushing across the face or exposed skin.
If It’s sunny, solar energy warms the skin and one’s core.
On summer mornings at our cottage facing east on Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay, I can sip coffee, soak up the heat of the rising sun, while watching the lake come alive.
Time passes.
I measure it by the height of the sun above the horizon or the progress of freighters crossing between Whitefish Point and Sault Ste. Marie in the distance.
Such moments are to savor.
Perhaps a tern cries passing overhead in search of a minnow.
Some mornings – not nearly as many as years earlier – a loon’s call speaks of a wildness being lost in so much of the modern world.
Any one of the elements is easily ignored. “Smart” phones demand attention.
Social media tugs at psyches saying “pay attention and respond. This is what is important.”
Really, it’s not.
Maintaining a connection with the natural world around us will pay more rewarding and lasting dividends if one listens to its quiet messages, easily drowned out by man’s inventions.
I’ve written in the past about my fondness for the writing of Sigurd Olson, the late naturalist, wilderness guide and champion of the Boundary Waters Wilderness Area.
I’ve rescued copies of his books being discarded by the library in a book sale a few years back. My introduction to his writings was through an AAUW book sale at Lakeview Elementary back when.
Like the school, now gone and the stuff of memory and history, Sigurd’s works are increasingly lost to modern readers. Reading itself is being lost to a generation being raised on YouTube, video games and video learning.
In my mind it’s been a great failing of modern education – from elementary schools right on through our community college. It’s a wrong-headed emphasis on anything not printed on paper as somehow superior to inked text in hand-held books. It might save money, but I think it has a cost unconsidered.
Reading on a computer is better than only watching videos – which have their place and their benefits, for sure.
Reading a printed book is a different experience, one that likely uses different parts of the brain, requires different skills, makes for a different way of understanding, visioning and emotional response.
So, when I see a Sigurd book in a discard bin or a used book sale, I buy it waiting for the right person to give it to.
Sigurd sings the praise of experiencing wildness and especially wilderness as a way to reconnect with the natural world as humans did in pre-modern times.
He goes so far – and I have wondered if he went too far on this – of arguing such connections are a way of reconnecting with our innate, natural humanness that’s been lost in our modern world.
In a way, the premise of this column is that different. When mesmerized watching the sun rise or set over a Great Lake from a beach we reconnect with this natural phenomenon that happens daily and is easily ignored due to pressures of modern life.
The interplay of the natural elements can trigger something good within us. It soothes. It heals. It nourishes. It’s music. It’s art. It’s medicine.
It’s magic.
Set down the smart phone and truly experience the wisdom of wild, the nurturing of nature, the art of a rising or setting sun.
It costs nothing. It’s time well-spent.
It will reward you.
Enjoy.