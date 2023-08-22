Signs summer is waning are many.
Signs fall is approaching are numerous, too.
More maples along the edges of swamps and a river I just kayaked along, are showing red leaves.
Upon our arrival at our Whitefish Bay cottage Thursday, we were greeted by a gale strong enough to prompt two lake freighters — the Edgar B. Speer and the American Century, to drop bow anchors not far offshore in the somewhat protected bay for the night. That’s common in October and November, less so in August.
My Grand Rapids daughter posted pictures Monday of the first day of school for their kids. The grandkids looked happier about it than I might have at their age if school then opened in mid-August. I’m still not a fan of that. Kids need to be kids, and summer is a great time to be one.
Heck, the Republicans even have a presidential primary debate this week, though their front-runner is skipping it. It’s too early for me to watch what might be a political demolition derby as some try to prove their more macho, more PC (GOP-style) than the others. Why ruin a good summer’s night?
There still to savor some of the sweetest days of summer. Walk a Great Lakes beach. Catch a summer sunset, sunrise or night sky.
Sneak in another campfire. S’more season is waning, eh?
Fire up the grill, too.
Dine on the deck.
Ride that bike,
Paddle that kayak or canoe.
Walk the North Breakwater and pretend the Badger is coming in or going out. We miss it, right?
Enjoy late summer fruit and produce.
Catch one of the last outdoor free concerts around the community. There’s been excellent ones this summer.
It’s small-boat salmon-fishing time.
Enjoy those petunias parading along Ludington Avenue and the Municipal Marina. Their days are numbered. Thank a weeder or block captain for another summer of color and beauty in Ludington.
Here at Whitefish Bay on Lake Superiof, the whitefish nets likely will be set closer to shore as the fish move shallower. It’s a time when one can watch with binoculars the fishermen set and pull nets.
Wild blueberries continue to ripen in the woods of the UP and the farms of our part of west Michigan. Picking them is easier as the days are cooling here. The highbush berries of the UP soon will have their time.
Bear baiters will soon be putting out their jelly doughnuts and other such “goodies” as they tempt the mostly bashful bears into where they can be “harvested.” Somehow, I still have trouble with using doughnuts and other junk food garbage to bait wild animals.
We’re told to bring in feeders, not to feed bears, and yet such non-native food is acceptable for baiting. I’m not against hunting or killing animals for food, but this has always seemed a bit of a cheat. Maybe it’s just me, but I’ve never seen a jelly doughnut growing in the wild.
Back to the point.
Enjoy as best you can these final weeks of Summer 2023. It’s been a great summer to live in Michigan. While so much of the nation sizzled, simmered and sweltered, we enjoyed often almost perfect weather for daily life or enjoying the beach.
We’ve encountered people from many southern places here trying to find relief from the heat they endured much of this summer. Yes, they’ll chortle this winter when we have snow and cold that they don’t. I’ll take the snow and cold of winter and our enjoyable summer over supposedly “endless” summer locations that were too hot to be out in, this summer.
And I’ll take fall, raking leaves, frosts, drippy days, too.
Each season has its own allure.
For now, savor what’s left of summer.
Signs of change are showing, even as a new late-summer day is dawning.