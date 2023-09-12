Maybe today’s On the Other Hand, column should be called On the Other Side of the Hand.
That’s where Brenda and I spent the last few days exploring northern Michigan’s Sunrise Shore.
We love living in Ludington, here on the shores of Lake Michigan.
We love our little piece of Paradise on the shores of Lake Superior’s Whitefish Bay.
We enjoyed our time checking out places along or near Lake Huron including Cheboygan, Rogers City, Onaway, Presque Isle and Alpena.
Both sides of the Michigan Mitten as well as the Upper Peninsula share a rich maritime history.
In Ludington, we’re proud to share our story that includes a rich carferry history and a tragic Armistice Day storm that left three ships wrecked between Silver Lake and Ludington, the City of Flint carferry grounded, loss of life, and heroic rescue efforts.
In Rogers City, a historical association is proud to share its story of heart-wrenching sinkings of three of the local fleet. The Carl D. Bradley sank Nov. 18, 1958; 33 of the crew of 35 died – including 23 crew members from Rogers City. Fifty-five Rogers City children were left fatherless. The Daniel J. Morell sank Nov. 29, 1966 with 28 of 29 crew lost, and the Cedarville was lost May 7, 1965 in the Straits of Mackinaw with a loss of 10 lives.
During our visit to the Great Lakes Lore Maritime Museum Monday afternoon, we were greeted by the niece of one of the survivors of the Cedarville sinking. It makes such stories all the more personal.
Walls are lined with photos and biographies of the sailors lost and rescued. Other walls show a who’s who of local sailors who accumulated enough time on the ships to be featured.
One display had Ludington Daily News headlines about that Nov. 11, 1943 Armistice Day storm with photos of the Anna C. Minch, the Novadoc and the Davock which sunk during it. The Port of Ludington Maritime Museum dedicates an entire exhibit room to that storm because of its local effect. Still, such tragedies go beyond local.
Different lakes lap the shores on different sides of Michigan.
Different museums dot towns across the state.
Different stories are told in different degrees.
But all embody a shared heritage of this Great Lakes state.
Likewise, we love our Ludington State Park, one of the most popular in Michigan.
Along the Lake Huron shoreline were less popular state parks, some with only self-service pay stations, dirt road entrances and empty beaches. At Thompson’s Harbor State Park, north of Alpena, only an outhouse where the gravel entry road has a wide spot for a turnaround at the beach access and a sign proclaims it to be part of the Great Lakes Maritime Heritage Trail. The undeveloped park had a few other offerings elsewhere, including ad a six-mile trail, a natural area, two cabins, but was spartan compared to Ludington – and that is part of its appeal, no doubt.
We didn’t see another soul at Thompson’s Harbor beach which didn’t seem to have a grain of sand either – it was all rock. That might have something to do with the difference in popularity.
Many enjoy the Big Sable River dam at Ludington State Park, but we have nothing to compare to Ocqueoc Falls on the Ocqueoc River west of Rogers City. One has to go to the Upper Peninsula to find anything like Ocqueoc Falls. They’re not big compared to Tahquamenon Falls, but they have a good UP vibe.
I’d love to say the sunrises were as great as our sunsets. During our visit, the sunshine shore was hosting rain that made the woods a rich green but dulled morning skies.
I watched the Philip R. Clarke arrive at Port Calcite plant at Rogers City Monday. Bejeweled in lights sparkling as the dawn tried to break through the clouds, it was fascinating watching the bulk carrier inch its way to the inlet to dock.
South of Port Calcite, a massive, four miles long, 8,000-plus-acre limestone quarry – the world’s largest – can be viewed from a small, viewing platform. It’s a remarkable sight, a but eerie, too, in the morning haze.
Inland, Awakon Park in Onaway features giant metal sculptures in a park that also houses ruins of a historic steering wheel and bicycle wheel manufacturing site. It is quite different than Ludington’s Waterfront Sculpture Park, but fascinating.
We kicked off the trip by attending a niece’s wedding at the Headlands Dark Sky Park in Emmet County, just west of the Mackinac Bridge. Leaving the reception and stepping out into a dark sky park with no lighting, was mind-boggling until the eyes adjusted to the darkness.
My point, is Michigan’s slogan is on target: if you seek a pleasant peninsula, look about you.
It’s worth exploring those peninsulas, no matter how much you like hometown.