Recently, I’ve been advised repeatedly time is nothing to waste.
The most recent admonishment came after a funeral when facing mortality can make one reconsider priorities.
Spending time with family and friends pops into No. 1 position, if it isn’t there already.
My wife, Brenda, and I both jump at chances to visit, host or be with the grandkids and gather family.
It’s not always easy for our daughters and their husbands as they are in the thick of raising those kids we spoil, the world of work, and trying to find a balance.
Priorities and what constitutes a waste of time changes with age and interests.
Some cherish time with buddies on the golf course. Others cherish time at the beach or a ballpark.
Others will put fishing, hunting or other field endeavors in a top priority. Church. Community. Art. Relaxation. Travel. Reading and so much more call out.
There isn’t a universal “correct” answer as long is the time you spend in the pursuit you choose is time you determine has been well spent.
My brother-in-law and I were talking at a family pizza party gathering he and my eldest sister’s hosted at their Lake Superior cottage. Bruce is an awesome baker and built a commercial-size wood-fire oven on a bluff overlooking the beach.
Using dough he makes from scratch, pizzas are assembled with help from many, baked and ate until all are sated. He fires the oven the day before and keeps it fed to get it to the temperature he wants for baking.
The pizzas are marvelous. Time, dedication and love apparently adds flavor.
Having such a gathering with such good eats is a priority for him as a way to gather family and friends. We know we are spoiled by it, and he’s happy to help spoil us.
He told me that is what he wants to spend his time on: gathering family and friends together.
I still like to escape, sometimes. Paddling my kayak into a backwater of a stream, or seeking to photograph waterfronts, nature and the like when lighting turns the mundane into the magnificent, is important to me.
I sometimes arrive late, leave early or forgo portions of family gatherings in the UP for those more solitary adventures. It feeds a sense of awe at the beauty of the world gained in such moments. Such experience helps me tolerate the silliness or worse of much of modern life.
On those occasional nights when something troubles my sleep, I often envision time on a trail, a beach, on a favorite stretch of water to redirect and quiet unsettled thoughts. I visualize details of a trail, a portion of a beach, or relive a memory of time in nature. Often, sleep quickly follows.
Sometimes, I envision each of my grandkids and children, their spouses and my siblings.
That, too, can change the way my brain is firing at night turning off troubling thoughts. It’s prayer-like — a giving over of concerns or problems and allowing the good in.
This summer is speeding by faster than any I can remember. Other of my contemporaries say the same thing.
Is it because we are older now? In our late 60s, early 70s or beyond?
Summer as a kid seemed too short but it also, in the moment, seemed a lifetime between school letting out and school resuming.
These days, summer flies by – and I’m not in school.
Monday, at Ludington State Park, two high school vans from out of the area were parked while cross country runners they had ferried finished a run with calisthenics and group cheer. Fall prep sports seasons are coming fast.
There is much I still want to do this summer. One shouldn’t fritter away time. You don’t get it back.
So, it’s time to review seasonal priorities. Autumn isn’t far off.
What priorities do you wish to pursue as summer churns on?
Tic-toc goes the clock.
Don’t fret about it.
Don’t waste it, either.
You define what is important and what isn’t.