Welcome to summer.
Bathing suit clearance sales starts now.
Back-to-school sales and promotions are just around the corner.
College and pro football hype is about to gear up – if it ever ended.
Daylight hours in a few days will begin to shorten, ever so slightly at first.
It’s time to really put away the snow shovels.
Sorry. I’m not trying to bum you out.
Monday evening’s afterglow provided an opportunity to savor the sweetness of summer.
Brenda and I walked on the north breakwater. The Canadian wildfire smoke haze again filtered color out of the sky. A red sun nearly disappeared in the colorless haze as it also sunk below the horizon. Eerie. Not-quite-apocalyptic, but a bit surreal.
People sat on the edge of the wall, feet dangling over calm Lake Michigan water, chatting quietly watching the sundown show. One can say it was a rerun, but each evening’s sunset is unique in some way — you just have to look.
A few clouds to the east caught my eye.
Looking shoreward from the end of the breakwater, the clouds behind the light tower were illuminated by the last light of the sun. As the sun dropped, the cloud’s color slowly morphed from white into a pink, then deepened in color as the afterglow began in the west and light ebbed from the eastern sky.
Walking back to shore, the red-orange-purplish reflection on the water contrasted with the white and gray of ringbill and herring gulls perched along poop-streaked boulders from which they took off eating alewife and gobies. Their dining is plentiful, as evidenced by white streaks and globs of their dining’s aftermath.
Contrasts in life come in different ways, eh?
Back in the car, heading home, Brenda commented the glow behind the Epworth hill as seen from the Lakeshore/M-116 bridge was intense. Maybe it would be worth taking a look at the lake from First Curve, she said.
And we did. And Brenda was right.
The twilight glow was pure summer. Calm Lake Michigan water lapped a shoreline edged in reflective wine colors. The lake’s surface had been transformed into nature’s stained-glass window lighting one’s soul.
A thin crescent moon emerged lowering in the western sky, with a planet above and to the south.
It was bliss.
It was peace.
It was beautiful.
And it was time to go home.
Summer has arrived.
Enjoy it while it’s here. It’ll be gone before you know it.