Three years ago, in taking a tour of the grounds for the Forest Trail Music Festival in Grant Township, organizers Noah and Bryce Cameron showed off the trail cut in the woods from a camping area with a string of lights to a garage.
Before the walk back then, they hand-built a stage from the trees on the property along Forest Trail Road.
Walking from the day-use parking alongside Forest Trail Road, a new stage was in place, and wow. Holy Cow. Instead of an open stage facing the south, a new stage faces the east. This stage, too, was hand-built by the Camerons in the last few months. Bryce said the family worked with Grant Township and the zoning ordinance to ensure that the stage could be built. It was but with just days before the festival got going this year. The festival’s logo was made in steel and they were attached to the sides of the stage. Above the stage was another steel item, a tree of life that was bought by the Camerons’ mom.
Clearly, the Forest Trail Music Festival is growing clearly when you see the outside. Inside, though, it’s growing, too. And that inside is via the people who attend the music festival. Dozens of chairs were facing the stage at the festival as people were taking in the music. The Camerons were seeking a festival that featured Americana, folk and bluegrass music. The biggest key was they wanted a place of love and acceptance.
While awaiting the set change from Hatchwing Rider to Cole Hansen, it was striking what the similarity is and was between the festival and a festival that came to a conclusion in Ludington: Ludrock.
Certainly there are differences. Ludrock embraced any and all kinds of music, from metal and hard rock to gospel and folk. Forest Trail sticks to folk, bluegrass and Americana. Ludrock was able to showcase up-and-coming talents to an audience here where Forest Trail recruits acts that hit a very similar circuit of festivals and events from around the state. Ludrock helped to provide the stage at Waterfront Park where Forest Trail hand-built its stage — twice — on private property that is attracting people in.
Each, too, has provided different outreach, too. Ludrock has two other programs it promotes, from Night of Fright and Girls Rock, and all together, the proceeds of the non-profit have gone toward the music and arts scene in Ludington.
Forest Trail started up its Summer Sun Sets concert series at the First Street Beach in Manistee. Through the concerts and festival, Forest Trail is giving back through Music Sparks Meaning, programming that assists students to get into music whether it be band in school or music lessons privately.
The similarity is based on love. Both organizations worked to provide a place for like-minded souls to hang out, enjoy each other’s company and simply, and most beautifully, smile.
People were genuinely enjoying their time in the wooded acreage off of Forest Trail Road. Leaving the festival Saturday evening as the sun’s rays were cascading through the cracks in the wooden wall of the back of the stage, you could tell that Forest Trail Music Festival and the Camerons have grown — in four very short years and for them must feel like a breakneck pace to hit deadlines — as a destination for those who enjoy easy listening music and a place to belong and feel loved. If this is what they can do coming out of the pandemic to now, it’s exciting to think what next could be coming to their wooded parcel right there within the Manistee National Forest.