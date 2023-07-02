AMBER TWP. —
“He would have been ecstatic about the whole thing. He lived for (the parade)…”
Charles Campbell certainly went big for his life, and come Tuesday during the Ludington Area Jaycees’ Freedom Festival Parade, his last projects will be pulled down Ludington Avenue.
The family of the late Custer resident, who passed away in August 2022, completed two floats he was working on. One is a replica of an M1 tank, and the other is a replica of a tactical helicopter.
“We’re finishing what he started,” said his daughter Alaina Campbell. “It’s what he wanted to do besides make the grandkids happy.”
Campbell began entering floats in the parade, featuring his grandchildren and various ideas back in 2011.
“It was fun for the kids with everyone participating,” Alaina said.
His prior Fourth of July floats featured Legos and Spongebob Squarepants. Before his death, with a deep appreciation for our military, our veterans and our law enforcement, Charles set out to make not one but two floats to enter into the parade.
“It was his main hobby. He lived to build floats,” said Bob Forbes, who is pulling the massive tank behind his pick-up.
“He just liked making people happy,” said Marge Rockwell, Charles’ sister, “(and see) everyone smile.”
It wasn’t just floats that Charles constructed. He would build huge replicas of the board game “Battleship” using water balloons and more, Bob said.
“He was really creative. He would build things from scratch,” he said. “He would come up with an idea and start building it.”
With the pandemic, he wasn’t able to enter a float, and he was still working on his ideas in 2021. During those couple of years, Charles spent that time planning and building, but he was unable to complete them.
“He tried to complete them, but he was too sick,” Bob said.
“We couldn’t let him do all that work for nothing,” Alaina said, “and we knew this is what he wanted.”
Charles died from cancer last August, making his two final floats unfinished when he passed. The family decided to wrap up these final two floats, and they’re entered into this year’s parade.
The tank was constructed first, and Alaina said some of the panels needed to be replaced. All in all, the tanks is complete with a moving turret, positions for two of his grandkids in the turret, and there’s a spot for a gunner in front.
With the assistance of Joanne Trevino, the helicopter was reassembled using the plans that Charles drew up, and the helicopter has rotating propellers. It needed to be completely rebuilt, Bob said, and Joanne put in a lot of time, effort and money in seeing the helicopter to its completion.
Campbell also loved building Christmas displays, and his was featured in the Daily News previously. But not a float, and not until now.
“He, honestly, wanted to make the paper,” Alaina said. “And he thought, maybe the patriotic ones, they get in. He thought, if I go this route… I don’t know why, it was his little goal.”
“He liked the idea that the kids and grandkids could play with them,” Bob said. “They’re all interactive.”
There are numbers painted on the side of the tank. One is “M14C8,” and it means “Military 1 For Campbell Eight (grandkids),” Bob said. The black numbers represent the platoon that Bob’s dad served with the Michigan National Guard.
The tank was being constructed at his residence near Custer. The helicopter was at Marge's home in Shelby — and it was planned to be hauled up to Mason County Sunday. The family was looking forward to Tuesday’s parade, and they were a little nervous in making sure they each reach their intended destination in the neighborhoods south of Ludington Avenue near Madison Street.
The tank, as it was being taken from Custer to Amber Township, drew a lot of attention. Alaina and Marge said a trooper with the Michigan State Police stopped them simply out of curiosity’s sake last August.
“He just said, ‘Curiosity got the best of me,’” Alaina recalled. “He got a picture of it, too.”
That wasn’t the only time curiosity got the best of someone, either. Marge said there was a helicopter that hovered over where the helicopter float was being built, too.
The family was happy to show off the tank Saturday afternoon, discussing the ins and outs.
“Lots of work,” Alaina said. “It was worth it.”
Both floats will appear near the back of the parade. It’s one final tribute to Charles Campbell, with the music of his favorite song — Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Up Around the Bend.”
Once the tank passes, the message of the family painted by Alaina will be seen:
“Built by and in remembrance of Charles Campbell.”
Charles Campbell made the Daily News, all right. And he’s going to go out along the huge crowds of Tuesday’s Freedom Festival in the only way he knew how:
Big and with his kids and grandkids right there.