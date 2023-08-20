Three invasive species — let’s rephrase that — three more invasive species had a light shined on them during a presentation before the Ludington City Council last week.
Vicki Sawicki of the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area described three species that are prevalent within the city limits. Those three are Japanese knotweed, oriental bittersweet and the tree of heaven.
Councilor Kathy Winczewski phoned the Daily News before the presentation, and as we talked over the phone about the three invasive species, images were pulled up of the Japanese knotweed first.
Oh, boy. The buzzer with the red X in the box from “Family Feud” suddenly went off in the brain. That looked incredibly familiar to a plant my wife and I have tried and tried and tried to kill — and one she especially despises that is hanging out behind our home. We’ve cut it out, dug it out to the best of our ability and it came back with a vengeance.
I invited Kathy over to our home that Saturday — and before Sawicki’s presentation. We showed her around our home, and apologized for it not being as kept up as we would like because of our very busy schedules.
She took one glance at the plant that is overgrowing what would be a decent flower bed. Yep, it was Japanese knotweed.
Buzzer went off again. Make that two Xs with the red box.
Kathy believed that one of the larger trees, and yet a bit younger, was a tree of heaven. And she thought perhaps the vines that keep working their way through the deck, trying to snake their way toward the siding was the oriental bittersweet.
We do have a walnut tree in our yard, so that can throw people off when it comes to differentiating between it and the tree of heaven. The difference? If you crush the tree of heaven’s leaves, it smells like bad peanut butter.
Both Kathy that Saturday and Vicki at the Council meeting said all three invasive species are pervasive throughout our city. In many ways, our city is unfortunately at the center of the infestation. And with that many times the funding to limiting the spread of the invasive species goes to other areas, not where it’s the most dense or the worst.
Before Vicki’s presentation, my wife and I had Zak Peklo, North Country CISMA’s technician, over that Monday, and we walked the yard in the rain. Leave it to the expert to essentially verify everything we thought.
The buzzer went off. That was strike three with three red Xs.
Sure, what we tried to do wasn’t getting the job done. That’s where the North Country CISMA is going to come in and help. We’re awaiting our estimate and a schedule for the crew to come over to our home and start kicking invasive heinie.
As we walked around, surveying the invasive species that are there, he also took a quick look at a wooded parcel that is front of our home. There, he quickly identified the oriental bittersweet and he identified garlic mustard — a fourth invasive species that our friends at A Few Friends for the Environment of the World have worked for years to eradicate in places such as Ludington’s Cartier Park.
Listening to Sawicki’s presentation Monday night, each of the three invasive species located at our home has a different issue that makes it so awful.
Japanese knotweed is pretty aggressive, and it can make its way through foundations and roadbeds. Sawicki said one of the county road commissions in the organization’s coverage area asks North Country CISMA to help treat a portion of its blacktop because the stuff cut through the asphalt. And if you attempt to treat it, but you do it just right, the plant thinks its fertilizer. Remember, with a vengeance.
The tree of heaven can be an excellent place for the spongy moth, formerly known as the gypsy moth, to grow and mature. The spongy moth is especially destructive to our hardwood trees. We don’t want to have an open invitation to that pest, either.
The oriental bittersweet is a vine that will climb its way up anything. Should it make its way to a tree, it will strangle it along the tree and branches while soaking up the sunshine that would ordinarily go to the tree itself.
If you’re curious about whether or not one or two or three of these invasive species are hanging out at your homestead, contact the North Country CISMA at 231-429-5072.
For my wife and I, we’ll gladly give the steal to them. We have a feeling they’re going to get the ding sound after successfully completing the survey.