In case you missed it, there was a story in our special section that we published Saturday celebrating the upcoming Western Michigan Fair describing what Haworth employees and their families will get to experience next week.
Ludington plant manager Christine Smith told us for the story that Haworth takes its employees out for a fun outing at its other locations. Through its fun committee, our local plant sought to essentially have a company picnic at the fair.
“We are talking about doing this for years to come as long as the board will keep working with us,” Smith told us.
Yes, yes and yes.
Many of us that grew up as the kids of parents that worked at bigger companies gave their employees a company picnic in the summer times — a chance to celebrate not only their employees, but also their families.
For the Haworth folks, they’re going to get into the fair for free on Aug. 12. Families will either be able to get a wrist band for the midway rides or they’ll get the chance to watch the demolition derby in the grandstand that night.
“This will be done with no cost to the member and a way of taking them and their families for their ongoing dedication to Haworth. We value the members’ time and want to do something nice for them and their family,” Smith told us.
Reading the story, the thoughts and memories came flooding back of Valenite renting out Utica Amusement Park in Utica. There, in Macomb County, the amusement park would be rented out by various companies with the kids basically getting the freedom to roam around, ride the swing ride or the Ferris wheel.
The memories as a 7- or 8-year-old boy came back pretty quick, including wanting to play whole lot of putt-putt.
Here, though, instead of amusements that are permanently in place, these amusements are here for a short time.
What’s perhaps of most importance, the families that are going to come to the Western Michigan Fair thanks to Haworth will get a chance to check out everything else that the fair has to offer — the animals, the exhibits, the vendors and so much more than the rides and the grandstand shows.
It’s wonderful that the fair is opening its doors up to Haworth — and perhaps more companies in the future during its extremely busy week.
It’s wonderful, too, that Haworth is providing these opportunities for their employees and their families.
Between the Western Michigan Fair Association and Haworth, you can bet there will be several 7- and 8-year-old kids who will remember their day of running around the fairgrounds, taking in as many rides as they can or checking out the smash ‘em, bash ‘em time at the derby.