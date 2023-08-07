This has been a very interesting and frustrating experience.
As many of you may know, our newsroom is in the process of trying to hire in people to help fill it back out. We’ve said our good-byes to Kate Watkins and Riley Kelley, two excellent reporters in their own special way, and the remainder in the newsroom — just three full-time plus a few other special writers — are doing what we can to cover the area.
It’s not stressful, but it is taxing.
Our newsroom, though, stretches into our sister weeklies where there, too, we’ve had an opening since May. And that takes us back to the experiences we’re going through.
I’ve done around a dozen different interviews trying to fill not one, not two, but three different positions. For our position in Hart, I’ve thought we had that filled three different times. The first two times after we thought we had a commitment, the candidates decided to stay where they were after about a week.
Most recently — really, as of Sunday — the hire that we thought we had decided to back out because of personal reasons. That particular candidate was doing her best to find a place to live — another one of the very tough dynamics that are hurting us. Thankfully, none of the candidates needed child care.
Filling the position in Hart hasn’t been the only one to prove to be a difficult situation. We thought we had hires for our newsroom in Ludington, too, but again, personal issues forced the candidate we thought we lined up for a position to back out.
We’ve reported, from time to time, on the difficulties of other industries as they’ve attempted to bring in new hires. Housing is a major obstacle for all employers, we’ve been told, and now we’re clearly experiencing it. A study on housing is being produced by our local governments, and it should be very interesting what was discovered. Low availability and high rents in an area where the median income just can’t handle that long term is causing all sorts of issues.
Here’s hoping there’s some recommendations beyond winning the Mega Millions jackpot, buying up land and going on a big league construction boom for housing this area has never seen.
This idea of accepting a position and then backing out, when discussed with other community leaders, is something that’s being done in a variety of industries.
It just seems it’s our turn to experience this trend.
There is another factor that is at play, too, in that this industry historically has not paid its reporters well. It’s a bit of an inside joke that we don’t make what those network TV anchors make. It is far, far less. Rather, those of us who do it, we do it as a calling. We endure a lot, overlook a lot, to satisfy our desire to inform.
There are so many lines of work where people see their job as a mix of work and hobby, and they’re willing to overlook some of the bad parts because of the good that they do. This industry is no different.
So, here we sit — three open positions with one in Hart and two in Ludington. We’re looking to hire folks to help tell your stories, capture your moments and present it in ways that are cherished for all time on refrigerators, in scrapbooks and maybe even framed on the wall.
It’s our turn to experience what many other industries in our area dealt with in the past and even now. If someone has the magic potion to cure the issue, I don’t think we’re the only ones that will be all ears, either.