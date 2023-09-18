Nice September afternoon with great weather.
A paid event where thousands were in attendance.
And there was something missing. That something is the ticket stub.
My wife and I traveled to South Bend, Indiana, Saturday to take in our first football game day on the campus of Notre Dame. My college alma mater, Central Michigan, was there to face the Fighting Irish — the first time CMU took the money and went to face one of the most storied schools and programs in college football history.
When tickets became available through the Notre Dame Athletic Department, we snapped up a pair of seats. We chose not to wait until CMU got its allotment to buy through its athletic office. Months later, the a link to our e-tickets arrived.
It just wasn’t the same.
Saving the ticket stubs from a game is a bit of a badge of honor. It reflects the memories of the games or the concerts that we attend. Somewhere is the first game I’ve attended, a journey to Tiger Stadium in Detroit.
The stadium in its blue throughout and grass that seemed immaculate from our upper deck seats in the early 1990s is forever etched in my memory.
There was another game, too, where Cleveland came to town a with a young slugger at first base, Jim Thome. He blasted three home runs that game, and the stub is somewhere in the collection of stuff at home. I could go on and on.
There are all sorts of ticket stubs from sporting events — from attending Major League Baseball games in several cities to games in the minors, affiliated and unaffiliated.
Concert tickets, too, are tucked away. Those concerts weren’t attended until the college years in the mid- to late-1990s, and those were concerts from rock bands to comedy shows.
While the game tickets have yet to go on display in basement, the concert tickets were put into the CD jewel cases of the albums of those respective bands.
Just a few weeks ago, while at a sports memorabilia store in Grand Rapids, I came across a table with ticket stubs — much, much older ones than were associated with autographed photos. Those stubs were far different than what we received printed by the box office or at the local Ticketmaster counter.
The e-ticket also relieves another fun — hear me out — aspect of ticket-buying experience and that’s waiting in line with other fans.
Certainly, some of the fans, from concert-goers to spectators at games, despised the lines to get same-day tickets of the events they were going to.
But think about the conversations you had with those strangers around you.
Or just overhearing the conversations of others as they discussed the event everyone was about to experience. With the advent of online purchases, and even e-tickets, you don’t get those waiting-in-line discussions or anticipations.
Those who bought their tickets earlier and had to wait through the will call line had some of that, too.
There were many times, too, that the only souvenir coming home from a game or a concert was just the ticket stub. It was the only reminder of the good time because of personal finances.
We still picked up the traditional souvenirs that come home after a game — always get a program and, if it’s the first time at a venue, get a pennant of the home team to hang in the basement.
The program sellers well outside Notre Dame Stadium let buyers know about the souvenir ticket that was attached into the program — a recognition that people really do still love to have that ticket stub of the games and even concerts that people attend.
Still, it just isn’t the same without the section, the row and the seat number.
Notre Dame Nice
As an aside — and having lived a stone’s throw from Minnesota and knowing and living “Minnesota Nice” — the experience in South Bend was absolutely incredible.
Having gone to a handful of games at various Big Ten stadiums — Michigan, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Minnesota as a fan or member of the media plus a couple of Mid-American Conference venues — the experience at Notre Dame for exceeded anything.
I’ve never been to a place as kind, warm and welcoming as the experience was at Notre Dame, even as a fan/alum of the opposing school that day. As my wife and I spoke with one fan awaiting the Fighting Irish football team’s march from mass to the stadium, he said fans just as nice and polite when a big rival comes to town, including Michigan fans.
I’ll have to take his word for it. For Saturday’s experience as CMU played at Notre Dame, it was a wonderful experience, and it’s one that’s worth repeating thanks to some Notre Dame Nice.