Where, oh where, could that person be from?
It’s been a bit of a fun lifelong game while riding along the roads of life to take a look at the license plates of the vehicles either being passed by parents or zipping past the vehicles myself.
The Community Foundation for Mason County is taking a bit of some of that geography nerd fun and turned it into a scavenger hunt. The foundation’s KickStart to Career Children’s Savings Account has a summer-long project for the county’s third graders, encouraging them or their parents to download a map of the United States and then color in each state as they see a license plate associated with it. It’s simply brilliant, and it’s something that can be a bit of lifelong fun, if you have an open mind.
Plus, it sure beats trying to find the letters Q, X and Z with that Alphabet Game that can drag down when you are on the hunt for those letters.
The foundation stated it will allow the students to talk with their family about why tourists visit our area, it will reduce screen time, spend more time in the community and gain a better understanding of why tourism is important to our region.
From this perspective, it’s flat fun to see where people are from. Or, if you happen to get out on a road trip yourself, see where other people are from as you make the journey.
Growing up, traveling to and from the South to our Great Lakes State by car, it was fun to see the different states represented on the plates on I-40 and I-75. Over time, states picked up all sorts of different designs, including our own. Have you noticed how many of those classic blue plates with yellow lettering are making their way on own vehicles over the white plates with the blue wave?
When raising our kids, my wife and I gave our kids two maps when we traveled to the Black Hills of South Dakota. Our son was heading into the first grade, our daughter into the fifth. The maps we gave them were not only the United States but also Canada chopped up into its provinces. It was a learning lesson of not only having eagle eyes on plates, but where those places are.
We easily knocked out the states along I-90 that year — at the time our own Wisconsin with Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota. There was Manitoba and Saskatchewan that was pretty easy, too. Going to and from Mount Rushmore proved to be all sorts of finds.
When my wife and I traveled to the Poconos to celebrate our 20th anniversary a couple years ago, another map was printed and we did it ourselves. Keeping an eye out for the different places we could see. It’s simply an exercise in being attentive to the places, the roads, the vehicles and the people around us — together. Those students who turn in a completed map — and best of luck with those two states outside the continental United States — will receive $10 in their KickStart to Career savings account when they turn in their maps in fourth grade. The Patrick & Maria O’Hare Fund and the Robert R. & Joan Hasenbank Fund are supporting the fund.
So, kids, if you’re out and about, get zoned in on finding our state, Wisconsin, Indiana or Illinois (easy). And, as luck would have it, I’ve already seen Maryland, California and Texas just in the last few weeks.
And from one person who looked for plates from all over the place, don’t neglect the front ends of semi trucks. Sometimes the plate on the trailer is from one state and the plate on the cab is from another.
Good luck and happy hunting.