Soon, in just under three years, our country will celebrate its 250th anniversary.
It took a commercial on one of the streaming services that I try to sneak in just to keep sane to jog the memory, and it described America’s Invitation. The national organization is seeking your story. You can find more about it at america250.org
Each state is working on creating their own commission or board to help facilitate celebrating our country’s semiquincentennial — that’s the word for the 250th. (And you thought sesquicentennial was tough?) The commission in our state is starting to get themselves going, and you can find out more at america250mi.org.
Which brings us to one ask of our state when we get to 2026.
If you look at the front-ends of many of the vehicles on the road every now and again you’ll see one of the most favored license plates in our state’s history. That plate? The bicentennial plate.
For America’s 250th, the Secretary of State needs to bring that plate design back.
The bicentennial plate — designed by a regular joe or jill like me and you — was recognized in 1976 as the “World’s Best New Plate” by the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association (ALPCA).
The plate features a small blue field for a portion of the left side with remaining in red. To the extreme left are four white stars. At the bottom left is a near interlocking “76” From the 76 are two white stripes meant to resemble a waving flag. The top of the plate simply states “Michigan” and then there’s the lettering.
The lettering is easily readable and rounded. It’s lettering that was traditionally shown on our license plates until about the mid-2000s. Right around then is when the lettering was a bit boxy and sharp. Thankfully, the new Water-Winter Wonderland plates that is a tribute to the 1965 plate returned our plates to the proper lettering.
The Water-Winter Wonderland plate is one of the more popular alternate plates. According to a story by Bridge Magazine in 2022, in just six months, the Water-Winter Wonderland plate — blue with maize lettering — sold 227,000. The Mackinac Bridge plate, released in 2013, had 88,400 plates distributed. This plate is a hit for plate collectors, the Secretary of State’s office told the magazine (one is my car and one is on my broke down truck).
What could be more popular? The bicentennial plate that rides up front for many vehicles — and that included mine at one point (plan to put it back on the front when I get a new vehicle).
With that popularity — which should appeal to even the die-hard Michigan State fans who refuse to get the Water-Winter Wonderland plate — it might be wise to also have this plate take the place of the Support Michigan Veterans plate.
If you happen to see one of these plates — it has a logo on a white base, blue lettering, the Pure Michigan top and “Support Michigan Veterans” on the base. Instead of distributing that plate for an additional $25 per plate, why not have the bicentennial plate have the $25 premium?
The funds collected for the Support Michigan Veterans plate gets distributed by the Michigan Veterans Affairs Agency, according to the SOS website, to support outreach activities that benefit Michigan veterans and their families. It also includes tuition support for the Michigan National Guard members or children of the veterans’ tuition grant program. It also funds the county and local veterans’ organizations.
It might wise to put those funds generated from the plate sales and renewals into an endowment so the assistance to our veterans and their loved ones isn’t blown all at once but can be in place for a very long time.
When the bicentennial plate came along, it was able to be renewed for two years after its initial issuance. Personally, mine has a tab with the month and year of my birth, and no, it was not 1976.
When we get to America’s 250th, our Secretary of State needs to bring back the bicentennial plate, and charge a premium so that way we can continue to support the men and women who have ensured our freedom — yesterday and today.