It was hard to watch the sentencing hearing for Oxford high school shooter Ethan Crumbley as it unfolded last week, and not only because of how tragic it continues to be for the community.
It’s not often we witness a teen up for life without the possibility of parole. A mom to young boys, I had the fleeting but grim thought: What if this was my kid?
As the camera zoomed in on the gunman’s face, his youth and nervousness more apparent than in photos, it was clear that he is still very much a child. And a lost one at that.
That may be the prosecution’s challenge.
Charges in the Oxford rampage are unique in the history of mass shootings. The teen’s culpability is clear, and the charges arguably commensurate with his horrific crime.
But the fact that his parents have also been charged in the shooting with involuntary manslaughter weakens the case that he should be in prison for life with no chance for redemption.
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald is arguing such a sentence is a fitting punishment for Crumbley, who pleaded guilty to all charges. But it has been ruled unconstitutional by the U.S. Supreme Court without a so-called Miller hearing, which took place last week.
The evidence against him — much of it in his own words and journals — is alarming and damning.
He wrote the day before the shooting: “I will cause the biggest school shooting in Michigan’s history.”
He also recorded a video stating he understood he would be in prison for the rest of his life once he carried out the shooting.
His drawings and other writings bear out the intent with which he would choose victims and enjoy their suffering.
Yet the evidence McDonald herself presented when announcing charges against his parents point to a neglectful upbringing by abusive parents who were worsening his expressed mental illnesses.
It was revealed in testimony he had several head injuries the parents witnessed that went untreated.
He was exposed to graphic violence for extended periods of time unmonitored, and his repeated requests for help with the thoughts and voices in his head were ignored by his parents — who purchased a gun for him for Christmas.
Once it became obvious that he was thinking about weapons while at school, his mother texted him “LOL” and that he should learn not to get caught. He said he asked his dad to take him to the doctor, but “he just gave me some pills and told me to suck it up,” according to testimony.
It’s extraordinarily reckless parenting. And it calls into question the sentence sought against Crumbley.
Sentencing him to life without parole should be based on evidence that he is not capable of rehabilitation.
But as psychologist Colin King testified for the defense, the teen’s brain is still a decade away from being fully developed. King described it as “broken” right now. But also said rehabilitation could be within reach.
It will take time to tell. But he certainly didn’t arrive at the point of committing the crime on his own.
While the tragedy of the case and much of the evidence points to an extraordinarily premeditated slaughter, there is myriad evidence of deep mental illness, and clear neglect of the signs that he needed help from his parents.
There is no justification for what the teenager did. Nothing would feel better than to toss him in prison and forget about him.
But society has much to learn from his quick descent into terror, and as a teenager, he still has much to learn about suffering the consequences of his actions. He will do that, but possibly with no chance to ever make them right.
When he is 50 years old, he will not be the same person he is today — one way or another.